Here's How Long It Takes for Instagram to Start Grooming Children Who Join

Matt Margolis | 9:51 AM on June 21, 2024
AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera

Well, it shouldn't shock anyone to learn that Instagram, the popular social media platform owned by Meta, is grooming children.

Studies from The Wall Street Journal and Northeastern University computer science professor Laura Edelson found that the platform recommends sexualized content to young teens soon after they start using a new account.

Advertisement

Test accounts were created for the study, with the age set at 13, and it was discovered that adult content was being shown within three minutes of scrolling through Instagram Reels. 

The tests, run over seven months ending in June, show that the social-media service has continued pushing adult-oriented content to minors after parent Meta Platforms said in January that it was giving teens a more age-appropriate experience by restricting what it calls sensitive content including sexually suggestive material.

Separate testing by the Journal and Laura Edelson, a computer-science professor at Northeastern University, used similar methodology, involving setting up new accounts with ages listed as 13. The accounts then watched Instagram’s curated video stream, known as Reels.

Instagram served a mix of videos that, from the start, included moderately racy content such as women dancing seductively or posing in positions that emphasized their breasts. When the accounts skipped past other clips but watched those racy videos to completion, Reels recommended edgier content. 

Within three minutes of scrolling through Reels, adult sex content creators started appearing in the feeds of the test accounts. After less than 20 minutes of viewing, the test accounts' feeds were flooded with promotions from these creators, some even offering to send nude photos to users who interacted with their posts.

Advertisement

RelatedStill Need Proof of LGBT Grooming in Schools?

Curiously, Snapchat and TikTok were also tested, but didn't produce the same results.

“All three platforms also say that there are differences in what content will be recommended to teens,” Edelson explained. “But even the adult experience on TikTok appears to have much less explicit content than the teen experience on Reels.”

Meta disputes the findings of the studies.

“This was an artificial experiment that doesn’t match the reality of how teens use Instagram,” Meta spokesman Andy Stone told the Wall Street Journal.

Calling out groomers has been a challenging effort for us. As you may know, Big Tech dislikes the term "groomer. "Why? Because they think it's homophobic, transphobic, or whatever-phobic. So this article will likely be flagged by Big Tech, then censored and demonetized. Reporting on these stories threatens our survival, which is why we have our VIP program. Without the support of our dedicated readers, we wouldn't be able to continue, and the truth about groomers and the victimization of children would remain hidden.

If you believe in our efforts, please consider joining our VIP program. Not only will you receive access to exclusive content and podcasts, but you also get to enjoy an ad-free experience and access to the comments section. With VIP Gold, you get to enjoy the same benefits across the entire Townhall family of sites. Use the discount code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off, taking the price of membership down to $2.00/month for a standard PJ Media VIP plan and $4/month for a VIP Gold plan. Sign up here to help us fight back against groomers and the Big Tech giants protecting them.

Advertisement
Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: GROOMING

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Confirmed — Joe Biden Is No Ladies' Man Stephen Kruiser
Democrat Owner of Original Obama 'Hope' Picture Now Backs Trump Lincoln Brown
Is Oakland the Worst City in the USA? Mayor's House Raided by FBI Rick Moran
'Bachelor' Clayton Echard's False Accuser Referred for Criminal Prosecution Megan Fox
Sen. Kennedy Explains Why Men Shouldn’t Play Women’s Sports in a Way Even Dems Can Understand Matt Margolis
Democracy Just Died a Painful Death in California Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Did Fox News Just Let the Cat Out of the Bag?
Behold the Monster You Created
Contrary Take: Maybe Trump Was Right to Accept Biden's Sundowner Debate Rules
Advertisement