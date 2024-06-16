Obama Rescues Biden After Another Embarrassing Senior Moment

No, Biden didn’t poop himself. I don’t think. But, it was no less embarrassing.

As you know, Joe Biden bailed on the G7 Summit early so that he could attend his latest star-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles. The event brought in $28 million for the Biden campaign—a far cry from the $54 million Trump raised in the first 24 hours after sham verdict in his New York City trial.

Advertisement

Oh yeah, and Trump’s donations came largely from small donors, not rich celebrities and deep-pocketed donors.

But, I digress.

Biden’s fundraiser not only proved that Joe Biden needs Hollywood celebrities to raise cash, but he needs Barack Obama on hand to help Biden talk policy for their in-house conversation. But, Obama also had to play the role of Biden’s handler, as Biden had another incident where he froze on stage. It was so bad that Obama had to grab hold of him get him moving.

Biden freezes before Obama grabs his arm and leads him off stage. Yikes! 😳 pic.twitter.com/nCgAGitoQ6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2024

Does that seem normal to you? It’s like Biden lost track of where he was and was confused.

This is just the latest in a string of incidents that are raising serious questions about Biden cognitive health. Last week, Biden appeared dazed and confused as he deplaned from Air Force One, and then needed the assistance of others to know where to go. Biden’s performance at Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund’s “Gun Sense University” conference was similarly noteworthy, as his speech was often slurred and nonsensical.

Advertisement

But, even more concerning was his awkward moment during the Juneteenth commemoration at the White House, when Biden oddly froze while those around him enthusiastically applaud and danced to a performance by gospel artist Kirk Franklin.

Related: This Is Why Democrats Are Panicking About Joe Biden

Biden remained motionless for almost thirty seconds, appearing completely still with a vacant stare, seemingly unaware of his surroundings. It wasn't until Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, noticed Biden's unsettling stillness and gently placed his arm around him that Biden snapped out of his trance-like state.

The internet also buzzed with speculation following Biden's recent visit to Normandy to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. A particular clip gaining traction shows the octogenarian repeatedly bending over in front of his wife, Jill, who temporarily paused her presence at Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial to assist Joe Biden. Some viewers believe he was ensuring he knew his seat's location, while others suggest it might have been a moment of spatial disorientation—an understandable possibility. However, it was widely speculated it could have been related to a loss of bowel control.

Advertisement

Biden is no stranger to speculation of soiling himself. Last month, there was an incident on the White House lawn that had many convinced he’d had an accident. Whether you believe it or not, the fact is that Biden’s cognitive decline has been so rapid that such speculation isn’t justified. In fact, many people doubt that Biden will even debate Trump because it’s obvious that he isn’t mentally healthy enough for it.



