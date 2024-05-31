BREAKING: Donald Trump Raises a Jaw-Dropping Amount of Campaign Cash After Bogus Verdict

As we reported yesterday, Donald Trump's campaign donation page was overwhelmed on Thursday following the sham verdict from the rigged trial against him in New York City.

On Friday morning, less than 24 hours after the verdict was announced, the campaign announced it raised a jaw-dropping amount of money from supporters.

"Today, the Trump campaign announced a record-shattering small-dollar fundraising haul following the sham Biden Trial verdict totaling $34.8 million – nearly double the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform," Trump campaign advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement. "Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrats with their election interference political witch hunt have awakened the MAGA movement like never before."

To put that in perspective, Biden's New York City fundraiser, which included Hollywood stars, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, raised just $26 million in March.

The statement continued:

From just minutes after the sham trial verdict was announced, our digital fundraising system was overwhelmed with support, and despite temporary delays online because of the amount of traffic, President Trump raised $34.8 million dollars from small dollar donors. Not only was the amount historic, but 29.7% of yesterday's donor's were brand new donors to the WinRed platform. President Trump and our campaign are immensely grateful from this outpouring of support from patriots across our country. President Trump is fighting to save our nation and November 5th is the day Americans will deliver the real verdict.

"This was a disgrace," Trump said in a statement after the verdict. "This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt. It's a rigged trial, a disgrace. They wouldn't give us a venue change. We were at 5% or 6% in this district, in this area. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people. And they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here. You have a Soros-backed DA, and the whole thing, we didn't do a thing wrong."

Trump added, "I'm a very innocent man, and it's okay, I'm fighting for our country. I'm fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now. This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent. And I think it's just a disgrace. And we'll keep fighting. We'll fight till the end, and we'll win because our country has gone to hell."

We don't have the same country anymore. We have a divided mess. We're a nation in decline, serious decline, millions and millions of people pouring into our country right now from prisons and from mental institutions, terrorists, and they're taking over our country. We have a country that's in big trouble. But this was a rigged decision right from Day One. With a conflicted judge who should have never been allowed to try this case. Never. And we will fight for our Constitution. This is long from over.

The verdict from the rigged trial represents a major turning point in America, and it's scary to think that this has happened. We have to continue fighting to save this country from the Democrats who are trying to destroy it.

