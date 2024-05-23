The Obama Admin Protected Terrorists to Save Iran Nuclear Deal

Barack Obama saw his Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran, better known as the Iran Nuclear deal, as the crowning foreign policy achievement of his administration, even though he acknowledged it wouldn't prevent Iran from eventually obtaining a nuclear weapon. Naturally, Iran violated the agreement almost immediately. Within a year of the agreement being unilaterally ratified by Obama, Iran had officially violated the agreement and U.N. resolutions three times.

Nevertheless, the Obama administration fought tooth and nail to make the deal happen, even at the expense of national security.

As if giving Iran, the world's number one sponsor of terrorism, a path to nuclear weapons wasn't bad enough, the Obama administration literally protected Iranian agents and terrorists from being arrested so as to not disrupt the ongoing negotiations with Iran.

According to documents obtained by Fox News via a whistleblower, in 2015, John Kerry's State Department actively obstructed the FBI's efforts to arrest Iranians deemed a national security threat.

The Obama-Biden State Department "actively interfered" to prevent the FBI from executing arrest warrants on individuals illegally in the United States who were allegedly supporting Iranian financial efforts to develop weapons of mass destruction, whistleblowers told Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson. Fox News Digital obtained letters Grassley, R-Iowa, and Johnson, R-Wis., sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Attorney General Merrick Garland on the matter. The Obama-Biden administration began its Joint Plan of Action, which served as the negotiating process for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran Nuclear Deal, that was signed by then-President Obama in 2015. At the time, Obama said broader sanctions would remain in place, which the administration would "continue to enforce... vigorously."

Read this letter.



Whistleblowers’ emails reveal John Kerry blocked the FBI and DOJ from arresting Iranian terrorists and agents on U.S. soil in order to protect his Iran deal.



He even ran away from a White House meeting to avoid getting confronted by the Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/MuPUqWOA4n — Gabriel Noronha (@GLNoronha) May 22, 2024

Fox News notes that for decades, both Republican and Democratic administrations in the United States have imposed sanctions on Iranian individuals, companies, and organizations due to the nation's nuclear proliferation, ballistic missile development, support for terrorist groups, and human rights abuses. However, Sens. Grassley and Johnson received whistleblower disclosures indicating that "while the Obama-Biden administration publicly committed to ‘preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons by raising the cost of Iran’s defiance of the international community,’ then-Secretary of State John Kerry actively interfered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation executing arrest warrants on individuals in the U.S. illegally supporting Iranian efforts, including financial efforts, to develop weapons of mass destruction and its ballistic missile program."

The records, according to the senators, show that the Justice Department and FBI leadership, including then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and then-FBI Director James Comey "failed to take the necessary steps to stop Kerry’s obstructive efforts against law enforcement." One email — an unclassified FBI email from August 25, 2017 — detailed at least eight instances connected to the Iran nuclear deal where "the FBI/DOJ/USG could have moved forward with the cases but the State Department chose to block them." According to the records, in six of these instances, the FBI "lost the opportunity to arrest the main subject." The email says that one of the subjects the FBI was unable to arrest was "on the Terrorism Watch List" and another "returned to Iran." The email further says that the State Department "blocked" one planned FBI arrest while the subject was "mid-flight and the subject was forced to leave the US immediately upon arrival." The email also claims at least two targets were arrested only after "State lifted their block…since the new [Trump] Administration took office."

I'd say this is unbelievable, but the truth is, it isn't surprising at all. It was always clear that Barack Obama never had the best interests of the United States at heart. The nuclear deal alone was bad policy that made the United States less safe, yet it was so much worse. The Obama administration sacrificed national security to ensure the ridiculous deal, which was so bad it was never going to be ratified by the U.S. Senate.