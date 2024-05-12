It looks like Joe Biden's betrayal of Israel is worse than we thought. According to a new report, Joe Biden has been withholding intelligence from Israel regarding the whereabouts of Hamas leaders and their underground command tunnels.

"The Biden administration, working urgently to stave off a full-scale Israeli invasion of Rafah, is offering Israel valuable assistance if it holds back, including sensitive intelligence to help the Israeli military pinpoint the location of Hamas leaders and find the group’s hidden tunnels, according to four people familiar with the U.S. offers," reports the Washington Post.

President Biden and his senior aides have been making such offers over the last several weeks in hopes they will persuade Israel to conduct a more limited and targeted operation in the southern Gaza city, where some 1.3 million Palestinians are sheltering after fleeing there from other parts of Gaza under Israeli orders. Israel has vowed to go into Rafah with “extreme force,” and this week Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a number of steps that raised fears at the White House that the long-promised invasion could be materializing.

When you read between the lines, it's quite clear that the Biden administration is protecting Hamas, is actively withholding information that could bring this war to an end, and is now using vital intelligence as leverage to prevent Israel from conducting an operation Biden doesn't want them to conduct.

Any intelligence that can help pinpoint the location of Hamas leaders or uncover their terror tunnels should have been promptly shared with Israel. Holding back such critical information is unacceptable, puts Israeli lives at risk, and prolongs the war. Why wasn't this information immediately shared with Israel when it was first uncovered? Why would Joe Biden protect Hamas terrorists at the expense of our ally, Israel?

Of course, we all know the reason why: Joe Biden needs to appease the antisemitic wing of his party if he wants any hope of winning Michigan.

The report also stated that the Biden administration has proposed setting up large tent encampments for Palestinians displaced from Rafah and has offered assistance in constructing infrastructure for humanitarian aid.

American officials have also offered to help provide thousands of shelters so Israel can build tent cities — and to help with the construction of delivery systems for food, water and medicine — so that Palestinians evacuated from Rafah can have a habitable place to live, said the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to disclose secret diplomatic talks. President Biden and his senior aides have been making such offers over the last several weeks in hopes they will persuade Israel to conduct a more limited and targeted operation in the southern Gaza city, where some 1.3 million Palestinians are sheltering after fleeing there from other parts of Gaza under Israeli orders. Israel has vowed to go into Rafah with “extreme force,” and this week Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a number of steps that raised fears at the White House that the long-promised invasion could be materializing.

Israel has long believed that they must enter Rafah to put an end to Hamas, but Joe Biden is using every trick at his disposal to prevent them from doing so under the guise of "humanitarianism." I think it's obvious that Biden doesn't want Israel to win the war or eliminate Hamas.

"I am shocked and sickened by reports that the U.S. is withholding from Israel vital information on the whereabouts of senior Hamas leaders in Gaza," former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren said in a post on X/Twitter. "Is the administration still our ally?"

Clearly not.