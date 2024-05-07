WATCH: Biden Can’t Help Being Racist. And the Media Can’t Help Ignoring It.

It never ceases to amaze me how Democrats have spent years accusing Republicans of being racist without any evidence to back it up. Yet when Democrats say blatantly racist things, it's virtually ignored.

Heck, when it comes to Donald Trump, Democrats make the most heinous accusations against him and expect us to accept those accusations blindly. Meanwhile, Joe Biden, who has a history of making racist jokes and comments, regularly gets a pass.

On Monday, Biden made some remarks at the White House Cinco de Mayo event that, as usual, the media completely ignored.

"In March, in Nevada, I invited the most ambitious housing plan for decades to come to being. For example, it boosts construction on rental units and lowers rent," Biden said. "Crackdown on discrimination by home appraisers so Latino homes are finally valued as fairly as they were when built by wealthy families. Folks, look, we're in a situation where the lower costs across the board, we finally beat Big Pharma."

BIDEN (reading from a giant teleprompter): "In March, in Nevada, I invited the most ambitious housing plan for decades to come to being" pic.twitter.com/tRS6YcrWHe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 7, 2024

Now, let's get something out of the way first: What Biden has said here makes no sense. What exactly does Big Pharma have to do with housing? But what exactly did he mean by "So Latino homes are finally valued as fairly as they were when built by wealthy families?"

Flashback: The Top 7 Racist Comments Made by Joe Biden Over the Years

Excuse me? Is he saying that Latinos can't be wealthy? Because that's exactly what it sounds like to me. And frankly, this is not the first time he's implied that minorities can't be wealthy.

Back in March, Biden suggested during a radio interview that all black people are poor and "don't have any books in the house."

AUDIO: Biden suggests all black people are poor and "don't have any books in the house." pic.twitter.com/mgiJCxZpSZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 21, 2024

His remarks also bear a stunning resemblance to something Biden said back in August 2019, during a campaign speech in Iowa hosted by the Asian & Latino Coalition, Joe Biden implied that poor kids are all non-white. “We should challenge students in these schools. We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

The following month, during a Democratic primary debate, Biden showed that he thinks so little of minorities that he believes that in order to "repair the legacy of slavery," black families need government social workers to come to their homes and teach them how to raise children because black parents "don't know what to do."

Joe Biden on how American families should spend evenings:



"Play the radio, make sure the television — excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night." pic.twitter.com/ghmbdSu5Am — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 13, 2019

This is what Joe Biden really thinks about minorities. He thinks they're universally poor, stupid, and in need of the government to take care of them. It's hard to imagine how he could be more insulting.

The mainstream media won't even bother talking about this. But we will. Of course, reporting such things and asking questions that the media doesn't want us to know the answers to puts us at great risk.

