WATCH: Roseanne Barr’s Epic Roast of E. Jean Carroll

Social media is abuzz over a video that Roseanne Barr shared mocking professional victim E. Jean Carroll, who claimed that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of New York's Bergdorf Goodman's department store in the mid-1990s.

Advertisement

In the footage, Roseanne gazes into the camera like she’s overwhelmed.

“What happened, mom?” her son asked from behind the camera. “We’re at Bergdorf, are you okay? You look very shocked."

"No, I'm not okay,” she says. "I just had a horrible flashback, a horrible memory." She then reveals, "Right now I realize that 26 years ago, Joe Biden raped me right here in that dressing room in the shoe department where I went in to change my shoes."

“Oh my God,” the son says.

"He raped me right here, Joe Biden, he raped me, right here in the shoe department of Bergdorf Goodman,” Barr adds.

"Are you okay?" Her son asks.



“No I’m not,” she replies. "I need to sue. I need to sue."

Reaction to Barr's video was naturally mixed, as Trump haters accused her of mocking sexual assault victims.

"I would never insult a sexual assault victim,” Barr said in reply to one criticism. "I was talking about E. Jean Carroll."

Legitimate questions have been raised about the veracity of E. Jean Carroll’s accusations, particularly questions about her ability to provide such sharp detail about the alleged incident despite not being able to remember other important details that would support her allegations — including the date it occurred.

Another key problem with Carroll’s accusations is that her story is suspiciously similar to a plot from "Law and Order: SVU." They are ridiculously identical. Carroll’s claims allege the same crime at the same store, in the same location in the store. Further casting doubt on her accusations is Carroll's social media posts showing that she was an enthusiastic fan of Donald Trump and his show "The Apprentice" well after the fictional assault took place.

Advertisement

Carroll was also involved in the effort to get New York to pass the law that allowed her to sue Trump. Facts like this didn’t matter to the New York jury, which awarded her an insane $83 million in damages back in January.

Carroll has used the entire situation to not only financially benefit herself but also to hurt Trump. During a recent appearance on "CBS Mornings," one of the hosts asked Carroll if Biden's campaign had reached out to her. She said they hadn’t but expressed a willingness to help, stating, “I’ll do anything I can."

Related: Trump Is Now Suing Stephanopoulos and ABC News for Defamation

In a separate interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America," she boasted how she would use the damages money on "something Donald Trump hates."

Even more incriminating, however, was her interview with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC. Maddow gave her a blatantly obvious set-up question about how Carroll might use the money to "shore up women's rights.” Instead of listing honorable causes she might donate to, Carroll acted like a kid in a kid in a candy store.

"I have such, such great ideas for all the good I'm going to do with this money,” Carroll responded. "We're going to get completely new wardrobes, new shoes, motorcycle for Crowley, new fishing rod for Robbie. Rachel, what do you want, a penthouse? It's yours, Rachel."

“Nothing,” Maddow replied, laughing like it was funny or perhaps trying to play it off as a joke.

Advertisement

"Penthouse in France? You want France? You want to go fishing in France?" Carroll continued.

Frankly, Barr’s story is more believable than Carroll’s. Biden has a well-documented history of engaging in inappropriate behavior with young women and girls. His former staffer Tara Reade also credibly accused him of sexual assault.

According to Reade, Biden touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her when she worked in his Senate office back in 1993. The release of a clip from the "Larry King Live" show, during which her mother called in anonymously, asking the panel for advice on how to handle a situation with her daughter and a prominent senator, boosted the credibility of her claims.