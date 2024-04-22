The Identity-Obsessed Left Brings Back Segregation

In May, the University of Massachusetts (UMass) is set to hold segregated commencement ceremonies across its campuses for LGBTQ-identifying students.

According to a report from Campus Reform, these ceremonies include UMass Boston's "Lavender Graduation,” on May 8 which the Queer Student Center is organizing. The group claims its mission is to “provide a friendly, comfortable destination for gender and sexual minority people, their allies, and those who choose not to label themselves. In the process, we work towards a more inclusive and affirming campus for all.”

This is not the first year UMass Boston has organized a Lavender Graduation. The Queer Student Center also organized a Lavender Graduation last May that featured “drag performances from local Drag Queens,” as Campus Reform reported then. UMass Lowell is currently calling on students to register for the school’s sixth annual Lavender Graduation, which will take place on May 7. The Bromery Center for the Arts at UMass Amherst will have its 26th “Rainbow Graduation” on May 9. Dru Levasseur, the director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association, will be the keynote speaker for the event, and graduating students “will receive a certificate, a rainbow tassel, and a copy of the anthology Surviving Transphobia, which features an article by the keynote speaker,” according to UMass Amherst’s website. UMass Dartmouth will also host a Lavender Graduation on May 1.

These so-called "Lavender Graduations” have become increasingly popular on woke college campuses. According to Campus Reform, Harvard University's plan is to offer "affinity celebrations" for graduating students, segmented by factors such as race, religion, and other identity groups; among these is a "Lavender Celebration." Similarly, Rutgers University is preparing to host a "Rainbow Graduation" alongside an "Undocu Graduation" tailored for undocumented immigrants.

The increased popularity of segregated graduation ceremonies exposes a disturbing reality about the radical woke left. These segregated events take place under the guise of celebrating diversity yet ironically only serve to divide our society in the name of identity politics. By segregating individuals based on their race, sexual orientation, or immigration status or for some other absurd reason, leftists further entrench divisions within our communities.

Instead of promoting a shared sense of belonging and accomplishment, segregated commencements exacerbate societal tensions and foster resentment among these different groups. And don’t try to convince me that this isn’t intentional.

The insistence on segregating individuals based on various superficial identities undermines the equality and unity that these groups claim to value. What happened to the equality and unity that Martin Luther King Jr. dreamed would be the standard in this country? Sadly, these are not ideals that the left holds anymore, and I'm starting to question if it ever held those values. Segregated commencements are a huge step backward, and sadly, I don't see them going away any time soon.

