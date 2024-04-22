RFK Jr. Has Opposed Voter ID Laws for Years, Claiming Voter Fraud Was 'Non-Existent'

It's hard to believe that some conservatives are planning to vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but here we are.

Perhaps they still don't know that Kennedy is a radical leftist or that he picked a radical leftist as his running mate. I have no idea. They can't possibly be 100% aware of his policy positions because no genuine conservative could actually support RFK Jr. if they knew the entirety of his policy positions.

Advertisement

Whether these delusional conservatives can be convinced or not, I can't say, but I feel compelled to do everything I can to educate them about who they are planning to support. The latest revelation is a doozy. According to recently resurfaced writings and interviews, RFK Jr. has been a lifelong opponent of voter ID requirements. Materials that Fox News Digital reviewed show that Kennedy called voter ID laws "racially rancid" and insisted that voter fraud was "non-existent."

"One out of every ten Americans don’t have a government-issued ID because they don’t travel abroad, so they don’t have passports, and they don’t drive a car[,] so they don’t have drivers['] licenses. The number rises to one in five when you’re dealing with the African American community. And, indeed, for those people to get a government-issued ID – it’s an obstacle," Kennedy wrote.

On the same page, Kennedy described voter ID laws as "racially rancid," citing thousands of voters rejected at the polls for having an expired license – or no license at all – during an unnamed previous election being "disproportionately" Black. Kennedy wrote on another page that an Idaho requirement for newly registered voters in the state to show ID to have a mail-in ballot counted was "a new voter Block-the-Vote trick." He later described voter ID laws as "the newest scam to steal your vote," and specifically called those turned away from the polls for not being able to prove their identity as "stolen votes." "Voter fraud is non-existent… everybody who has ever studied this – non-partisan, bi-partisan groups – [has] said that it is simply not a problem in this country," Kennedy also wrote in the comic.

Advertisement

In a 2008 interview with HuffPost, Kennedy claimed that voter fraud "doesn't exist" and compared voter ID laws to Jim Crow laws. He further alleged that Republicans exploited concerns about voter fraud as a pretext to disenfranchise minority voters.

"Republicans have seized on this in order to erect all kinds of obstacles and impediments that essentially mimic the old poll taxes that were used in the southern states during the Jim Crow period, to keep black people from voting. Today, they're directed toward suppressing the votes, not only blacks, but Hispanics and American Indians, of young people of senior citizens," he said in the interview.

Related: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Will Be on the Michigan Ballot, But Does It Really Help Trump?

Kennedy conceded in a piece featured in the liberal publication Rolling Stone that "the requirement to show a government-issued ID doesn't seem unreasonable." However, he reiterated his argument that traditional Democratic constituencies — specifically, young voters, minorities, and seniors — often lack driver's licenses or state ID cards.

Kennedy reiterated these assertions during an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow just days before the 2008 presidential election. "One in five black voters does not have a driver's license. That means if you require a driver’s license, you’re getting rid of 20% of the black voters in this country," he claimed.

Advertisement

So Kennedy is no different from your garden variety race-baiting Democrat who doesn't believe in election integrity. Between this and everything else, how could anyone who claims to be a conservative vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?