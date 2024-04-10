John Fetterman Continues to Defy Expectations

It's remarkable how Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has consistently defied expectations. I don’t question that he’s still a leftist, but he insists that he’s not “woke” and has repeatedly found himself on the opposite side of most of his Democrat colleagues in the Senate — particularly after the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel and resulting war. These days, even Jewish Democrats aren’t supporting Israel as strongly as John Fetterman.

He has also been outspoken about the border crisis. Fetterman has called for border security and criticized his party for resisting talking about it. “I hope Democrats can understand that it isn’t xenophobic to be concerned about the border,” he said last year. “It’s a reasonable conversation, and Democrats should engage.”

Once again, Fetterman is taking a position that is not exactly mainstream in his party. As we’ve reported here at PJ Media, there is growing pressure on Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to retire so that Joe Biden can nominate a younger leftist to the court and insulate the liberal wing of the court from going through another Ruth Bader Ginsburg situation.

Ginsburg, you may recall, refused to resign while Barack Obama was president and passed away in the fall of 2020, allowing Trump to replace her with Amy Coney Barrett.

According to Igor Bobic of HuffPost, Fetterman had a rather interesting position on the Sotomayor issue.

"I have no opinion on anyone else’s ability to retire unless it’s that sleazeball Menendez,” Fetterman reportedly said. “He should resign."

that sweet sweet parking space https://t.co/tNkRilT9Kh — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 9, 2024

Fetterman has been calling for Menendez to resign since his indictment last year and even called out his party for wanting to expel former Rep. George Santos but not Menendez, whose alleged crimes are far worse than what Santos was accused of.

Menendez and his wife Nadine face a slew of corruption charges, including 16 new counts added just last month. Menendez maintains his innocence, has refused to resign, and is reported eying a fourth term in the Senate by running as an independent.

“Unfortunately the present accusations I am facing, of which I am innocent and will prove so, will not allow me to have that type of dialogue and debate with political opponents that have already made it the cornerstone of their campaign. New Jerseyans deserve better than that,” Menendez said in a video announcement. “I am hopeful that my exoneration will take place this summer and allow me to pursue my candidacy as an independent Democrat in the general election."

However, the evidence against Menendez is significant, and Fetterman hasn’t budged on the need for Menendez to resign.

"Sen. Menendez, he needs to go,” Fetterman told the hosts of "The View" in December. "And if you are going to expel Santos, how can you allow somebody like Menendez to remain in the Senate?"

Some believe that Fetterman’s independent streak is responsible for recent staff turnover in his office. We may never know for sure, but if Fetterman keeps this up, he better watch out because his party will turn on him.