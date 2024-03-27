Joe Biden’s Campaign Speech in North Carolina Was a Disaster

Matt Margolis | 9:33 AM on March 27, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Remember how Democrats rushed to the television cameras after Joe Biden's State of the Union address, shouting, "See? He's vigorous! He can totally handle the presidency!" 

Now, as we've previously reported, some expert opinion holds that Biden's team medicated him for the speech. Even if we ignore that, it's amusing how Democrats have hinged their entire argument that Biden is physically and mentally capable of handling the presidency on just one speech, and they dare to believe that the issue is thereby settled. 

The problem with this argument is that Biden still has to go out there and campaign, and the same public that saw him at the State of the Union earlier this month will also see his later performances — like his campaign speech in North Carolina on Tuesday, which was a disaster. Let me put it this way: after that speech, he should just give up on trying to flip the state.

Currently, Donald Trump has a +4.4 spread in the RealClearPolitics average in North Carolina and has led in every single poll there for a year now. Biden had a +3.0 spread there at this point in 2020. But let's get back to the campaign speech.

While doing his usual pitch on healthcare, anti-Israeli activists interrupted him, and he seemed weak, feeble, and confused, telling his supporters to "be patient with them" and conceding that "they have a point."

It couldn't be more obvious that Biden has given up on pretending to be on Israel's side anymore. It was downhill from there.

Slurring. Mumbling. Zero energy. Other times, he seemed to trip on his teleprompter. 

While boasting about this economy, he said, "Leading economists aren't making much fun of Bidenomics anymore. They're thinking maybe it works."

That's weird. He used to say that leading economists agreed that Bidenomics was great. Is he now admitting that they thought it was bad? And who are these economists anyway? I'm sure he doesn't even know. 

And then there was the moment he appeared to forget that Kamala Harris was there with him.

Does this look or sound like the same guy we saw at the State of the Union? No. He looks weak, tired, and, frankly, confused.

