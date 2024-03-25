Kamala Harris Hilariously Humiliated Herself in Puerto Rico

Vice President Kamala Harris found herself in an awkward situation last week outside a community center during a visit to Puerto Rico. As she stood in the courtyard following her visit to the Goyoco Community Center in San Juan, a man began singing in Spanish. Oblivious to the message behind the melody, Harris enthusiastically clapped along with her trademark annoying smile, which is the facial gesture equivalent of nails scratching a chalkboard.

What she didn’t realize at the time was that the song was actually a protest against her. Eventually, an aide told her what the lyrics to the song were, and Harris stopped clapping.

"We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for? We want to know," the lyrics of the song went. "The vice president is here making history. We want to know what she thinks of the colony. Long live Free Palestine and Haiti, too."

The New York Post has more.

Officially joining the vice president at the time were Mariana Reyes, executive director at La Goyco, and Frankie Miranda, Hispanic Federation president. Harris had trekked to Puerto Rico to tout ongoing federal aid to the territory in the wake of Hurricane Maria. “So far, our administration has invested over $140 billion in Puerto Rico,” Harris proclaimed. Hurricane Maria pummeled Puerto Rico in 2017 and killed just under an estimated 3,000 people. Harris’ visit came during a renewed Democratic campaign blitz targeting Latino voters, given the upcoming November US elections, although technically, Puerto Ricans don’t enjoy Electoral College votes for the presidency. During her visit, Harris’s motorcade was greeted by protesters, including one with a sign that stated, “Kamala Harris war criminal,” in a demonstration against the Biden administration’s support of Israel. The war has been a constant theme for President Biden and Harris throughout their trips across the US since the Mideast conflict erupted with the Hamas terror attack against Israel on Oct. 7.

Harris is no stranger to humiliation. Her 2020 presidential campaign was so bad that despite being a woman of color, she failed to resonate with identity-obsessed Democrat primary voters and dropped out of the race before the Iowa caucuses. The biggest moment of her campaign was accusing Joe Biden of being racist for his past opposition to busing and his willingness to work with Democrat segregationists.

Nevertheless, she became Biden’s highest-profile affirmative action hire. With expectations that Biden wouldn’t last a full term, she had much riding on her to prove herself as vice president, but instead, she became the least popular vice president in the history of polling.

Harris’s approval numbers are so bad that Democrat strategists have been pushing for Biden to drop out of the race or replace her on the ticket because they acknowledge that she is a political liability for Democrats. Republicans have been saying that “a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for President Kamala Harris” for a long while now, and contrary to what Kamala and her inner circle believe, that’s not a vote of confidence.