Eric Swalwell Posts Photo of His Kid’s Bedroom Door, and Something Just Isn’t Right

Matt Margolis | 12:30 PM on March 25, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) may be infamous for passing gas on live television and allegedly having an affair with a Chinese spy, but his recent social media post accidentally raises new questions about the embattled congressman.

Advertisement

On Friday, Swalwell posted a photo on X/Twitter of his kid's bedroom, which features a Post-It note in the child’s handwriting that reads, “No dad in my room."

I can’t exactly explain why he would want to post such a thing in the first place. He adds no further context, so we have no idea why the child posted the note. But Swalwell made the already bizarre post incredibly creepy by writing “Don’t threaten me with a good time."

If you think I’m joking, I’m not. I wish I was. Here’s the post:

The creepiness doesn’t stop there. If you look at the photo, you’ll notice that not only does the door have a lock, but the locking mechanism is also on the outside.

If Swalwell thought he was making a humorous post about fatherhood, he messed it up badly. For one thing, we can all agree that if there’s some dispute going on in the family, it’s better to keep it private for everyone’s sake. But what is “don’t threaten me with a good time” supposed to mean, and why is the child’s door set up so that it can be locked from the outside?

As you can expect, users were justifiably concerned about the photo.

"Can someone tell me what this means?” asked conservative radio host Joe Pags. "And, why he reacted this way?"

There were many more where that came from:

Advertisement

There were also many reactions that Swalwell personally hid from his timeline.

Something tells me that Swalwell didn’t think things through when he posted this.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ERIC SWALWELL

Recommended

BREAKING: Trump Gets MAJOR Victory in Fraud Case Matt Margolis
Forget Hillary and Kamala — Here’s a REAL Bad**s to Celebrate for Women’s History Month Athena Thorne
It's a Bloodbath at Boeing Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: Christine Blasey Ford's Whitebread Anita Hill Shtick Is Beyond Tedious Stephen Kruiser
Planet Fitness Is Having Its Bud Light and Drinking It, Too Matt Margolis
California Plagued by Hundreds of Teens Storming Malls Across the State Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Motion to Vacate Speaker Mike Johnson
Trudeau Government to Investigate ‘How Climate Change Interacts With Democratic Decline’
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit
Advertisement