Eric Swalwell Posts Photo of His Kid’s Bedroom Door, and Something Just Isn’t Right

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) may be infamous for passing gas on live television and allegedly having an affair with a Chinese spy, but his recent social media post accidentally raises new questions about the embattled congressman.

Advertisement

On Friday, Swalwell posted a photo on X/Twitter of his kid's bedroom, which features a Post-It note in the child’s handwriting that reads, “No dad in my room."

I can’t exactly explain why he would want to post such a thing in the first place. He adds no further context, so we have no idea why the child posted the note. But Swalwell made the already bizarre post incredibly creepy by writing “Don’t threaten me with a good time."

If you think I’m joking, I’m not. I wish I was. Here’s the post:

Don’t threaten me with a good time pic.twitter.com/WuzDpelYUX — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 24, 2024

The creepiness doesn’t stop there. If you look at the photo, you’ll notice that not only does the door have a lock, but the locking mechanism is also on the outside.

If Swalwell thought he was making a humorous post about fatherhood, he messed it up badly. For one thing, we can all agree that if there’s some dispute going on in the family, it’s better to keep it private for everyone’s sake. But what is “don’t threaten me with a good time” supposed to mean, and why is the child’s door set up so that it can be locked from the outside?

As you can expect, users were justifiably concerned about the photo.

"Can someone tell me what this means?” asked conservative radio host Joe Pags. "And, why he reacted this way?"

There were many more where that came from:

You have a lock... on the outside... of your kid's room. Dude, you are a creep. — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) March 25, 2024

Why do you have a lock on the outside of your kid’s bedroom door??? — Victory Gin Woodworker (@DrunkWoodworker) March 24, 2024

Advertisement

Someone call child services…now! — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) March 24, 2024

it appears that the children live in fear while locked in their room?



Should child services be notified? — dcnh (@davec_NH) March 25, 2024

That’s disgusting. Why is the lock on the outside of the room? What is wrong with you? — savage daughter (@DonnaPrissyrn1) March 25, 2024

This makes me sad. Child is afraid of Dad, and Dad has a lock on his door. ( should we notify someone?) — PointBreak0191 (@PGard0191) March 25, 2024

I have never seen a door knob on a room door with the lock on the outside! What is going on!! So you lock your child in his room😳Did you think this through before you posted it🤦‍♀️ — Tracy smith (@browt1971) March 25, 2024

What kind of “good time” are you speaking of? Weirdo!! Who says that? — OneTrumpGirl (@trump_one) March 25, 2024

Don't want to know that'll happen when you go in there — BabaYaga (@BabaYaga2397) March 24, 2024

There were also many reactions that Swalwell personally hid from his timeline.

Look at the replies that Swalwell hid from his timeline. https://t.co/xHKFyMxQHq pic.twitter.com/g0nB33vDpE — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) March 25, 2024

Something tells me that Swalwell didn’t think things through when he posted this.