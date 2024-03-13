Here Are the Most Embarrassing Moments for Democrats During Hur’s Testimony

Democrats had a bad day on Capitol Hill on Tuesday as they simultaneously insisted that the Hur report absolved Joe Biden of having committed any criminal act, while also calling the report a partisan hit job.

There’s no doubt the hearing didn’t go as they’d hoped, and they repeatedly embarrassed themselves in the hopes of undermining former Special Counsel Robert Hur and his report on Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) clearly expected a different answer when he asked Hur, "At any point in your investigation, did you have any reason to believe that President Biden lied to you?"

Hur replied, "I do address in my report one response the president gave to a question we had posed to him that we deemed to be not credible."

Oops. That didn’t go as planned.

"Do you have any reason to believe that President Biden lied to you?"



SPECIAL COUNSEL HUR: Yes pic.twitter.com/IfauV8Mvz3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2024

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) goes on an unhinged rant before insisting that Biden's classified documents scandal is really about aid for Ukraine. "That's what all of this is about," he insisted.

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin, delusional liar and conspiracy theorist, says Biden's classified documents scandal is actually about aid for Ukraine pic.twitter.com/yPQnLf6PVa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2024

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) thinks he's asking Hur a gotcha question by asking if he's a member of the Federalist Society, and it gets worse for Johnson from there as Hur schools him for accusing him of being partisan.

Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson — who once famously suggested Guam might "tip over and capsize" — gets schooled by Special Counsel Hur pic.twitter.com/xmtL1WpMOh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2024

Rep. Eric Swalwell, (D-Calif.), who we all remember was ousted from the House Intelligence Committee for his relationship with a Chinese spy, insists that Hur cannot establish his credibility unless he rejects a presidential appointment that doesn't exist.

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell — who was removed from the House Intelligence Committee over his relationship with a Chinese spy — says Special Counsel Hur can't be credible unless he refuses to accept a non-existent presidential appointment pic.twitter.com/9nV2RpOqij — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2024

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) seemed almost in tears trying to defend Joe Biden. “To be president, you need to have values, you need to have an understanding of what values America has and needs to maintain to keep the world safe and peaceful,” he said. "That's dealing with Ukraine, that's dealing with difficult people like Netanyahu in Israel to try to get something done that's correct. That's what Joe Biden does."

Does any of this have to do with Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents? Nope. Does this have everything to do with defending Biden during an election year? Yup.

And do you think Cohen was done? Nope. He was just getting started. He brought up Social Security and Medicare, which he said are “important institutions that help seniors and not senile people, though he appeared to not know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid.

And heres the coup de grâce. He continued, "I mean, I really object to that comment — he's not... nobody suggests he senile — and that's disrespectful of senior people with any kind of memory disability. Lots of seniors have memory disability but they're not senile, and to do such with shameful. Joe Biden is a competent good presenter [who] knows American values."

Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen freaks out: "Biden is a competent, good president!" pic.twitter.com/eIhQrFbwPB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2024

This one here, however, may be my personal favorite. Throughout Hur's testimony, House Democrats repeatedly pushed the narrative that the Hur report "exonerated" Joe Biden. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) was one such Democrat who claimed this, and Hur outright contradicted her.

“This lengthy, expensive, and independent investigation resulted in a complete exoneration of President Joe Biden for every document you discussed in your report,” Jayapal said. "You found insufficient evidence that the president violated any laws about possession or retention of classified materials."

“I need to go back and make sure that I take note of a word that you used, ‘exoneration,’” Hur said in response. “That is not a word that is used in my report and that is not a part of my task as a prosecutor.”

“You exonerated him,” Jayapal insisted.

“I did not exonerate him,” Hur explained. "That word does not appear in the report."

An embarrassed Jayapal then cut him off and insisted it was “her time."