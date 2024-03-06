Fetterman Changes His Tune on a Former Pet Project of His

Matt Margolis | 10:00 AM on March 06, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Back in November, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) helped secure a million dollars in federal funding for the William Way LGBT Community Center in Washington Square, Philadelphia. 

Fetterman said in a press release at the time:

I am proud to have secured these critical funds for the people I was elected to represent during my first annual appropriations process. These projects will benefit our rural communities and farmers, our servicemembers and veterans, our unhoused population, and so many other Pennsylvanians. Investing in these communities is critical. I’m particularly proud we were able to get the William Way LGBT Community Center funded after House Republicans stripped it out. They must stop playing partisan games and get to work so we can deliver these investments where they are needed.

Fetterman even insisted that Republicans were bigots.

"Republicans in the House voted to strip funding from two LGBTQ Centers in Pennsylvania BECAUSE they were LGBTQ centers," he claimed in a post on X/Twitter. "They 'literally' struck all programs with the letters “L G B T and Q' This is just flat out, mask-off bigotry."

However, on the same day that the Senate Appropriations Committee released a spending bill that includes the million-dollar renovation money for the William Way LGBT Community Center, which is to be voted on Wednesday, Fetterman revealed that he no longer supports it.

What caused him to go from accusing Republicans of bigotry for not funding the center to opposing funding for the center himself? Libs of TikTok shared images on X/Twitter on Tuesday showing the William Way LGBT Community Center hosting BDSM and sex kink parties, among other fetish-y things.

Later on, Fetterman withdrew his support for the funding. In a letter to Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) the ranking Republican on the committee, Fetterman revealed his change of stance.

After further review, I am writing to withdraw my support and request the removal of the below Fiscal Year 2024 Congressionally Directed Spending project included in the Senate Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies appropriations bill.

Account: HUD EDI

Project: William Way Renovation and Expansion Project in Philadelphia

Recipient: William Way LGBT Community Center

Project Purpose as originally requested in Legi-Mate: The William Way Renovation and Expansion Project will renovate and expand the existing Community Center into an inclusive, fully accessible, and welcoming space for all individuals to gather, learn, and receive support.

Though he didn't give a reason for his change in position, it seems reasonable to assume that when he learned of the perversion and debauchery that was taking place there, he could no longer support giving the center federal funding.

Bravo to Fetterman for doing the right thing. He has already taken a lot of flak for his support of Israel, and this will no doubt get the LGBTQ activists in a rage. There aren't many Democrats who would do the same.

