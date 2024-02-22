E. Jean Carroll May Sue Trump Again, and the Reason Is Absurd

On Monday night, Shawn Crowley, one of the attorneys representing E. Jean Carroll, suggested that Carroll is considering yet another lawsuit against Donald Trump because he insists on defending himself by denying any wrongdoing.

Advertisement

At issue were Trump's statements over the weekend at a rally in Michigan, where he criticized Carroll's lawsuits and called them unfair. Crowley indicated that they're keeping tabs on Trump's public statements, waiting to pounce.

“We certainly watch them. It’s hard not to,” Crowley told MSNBC's Jen Psaki. “Every time Donald Trump speaks, you know, I think as we said at trial many times, he has the biggest megaphone in the world, and so everyone hears them, including us and including our client, E. Jean Carroll. And as you said, what he said was absolutely a lie.”

“Two unanimous federal juries have found that not only did Trump know who E. Jean was, he sexually assaulted her and lied about it repeatedly. Everything he said about her over the last five years has been a lie and has been defamatory,” Crowley asserted.

&amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;

Advertisement

While it's true that a jury awarded Carroll $83 million in a defamation lawsuit, her allegations were about as legit as the Russian collusion hoax. Not only did she change her story multiple times, but her story of the alleged sexual assault was also virtually identical to an episode of "Law and Order: SVU" that preceded her public allegations.

Frankly, in New York, it's unlikely that Donald Trump could possibly get a fair trial. She could make up a fresh story based on an episode of "The Simpsons" and probably manage to win.

For our VIPs: The Election Will Be a Referendum on Joe Biden's Presidency

The possibility of another lawsuit proves that her efforts have nothing to do with justice and are motivated by politics. During a recent appearance on "CBS Mornings," Carroll was asked if Joe Biden's campaign had reached out to her. She said they hadn’t but expressed a willingness to help, stating, “I’ll do anything I can."

In a separate interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America," she boasted how she would use the damages money on "something Donald Trump hates."

But her most damaging interview was with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC. Maddow gave her a transparent set-up question about how she might use the money to "shore up women's rights,” and I can’t imagine that Maddow or Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan were thrilled by her response.

Advertisement

"Yes, Rachel! Yes!" Carroll exclaimed.

"Tell me,” Maddow prompted.

"I have such, such great ideas for all the good I'm going to do with this money,” Carroll responded. "We're going to get completely new wardrobes, new shoes, motorcycle for Crowley, new fishing rod for Robbie. Rachel, what do you want, a penthouse? It's yours, Rachel."

“Nothing,” Maddow replied, laughing like it was funny or perhaps trying to play it off as a joke.

"Penthouse in France? You want France? You want to go fishing in France?" Carroll continued.

"No, no,” Maddow insisted.

At this point, I wonder if she regretted the question and tried to play it cool.

"All right. All right. Okay,” Carroll said.

Carroll's behavior was widely panned, and Megyn Kelly declared in a post on X/Twitter, "This is the kind of clip that could win Trump the election."