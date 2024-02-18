Protestors Deliver 300 Pounds of Poop to Nancy Pelosi's House

San Francisco's infamous poop map got a massive update last week after pro-Palestinian protesters dumped 300 pounds of cow manure outside Nancy Pelosi's home. After the large delivery of bovine excrement was placed, the group held signs reading "NANCY PELOSI ENOUGH WITH THIS S—T" and "STOP ARMING ISRAEL. ARMS EMBARGO NOW."
Protestors dumped cow poop outside Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco today to demand that she stop supporting Israel bombing of Gaza 🚨— BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) February 15, 2024
[📸 @phototariat] pic.twitter.com/pdiRMypBwo
It's not clear if anyone notice a difference in the cleanliness of the street.
According to a report from the San Francisco Standard, Nancy Pelosi's home has become a regular target of Code Pink protestors since the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel.
Last week, Code Pink protesters were charged with vandalizing Pelosi's home and the surrounding area with red paint.
Recommended: Nancy Pelosi Drags Trump for Mixing Up Names but Ends Up Doing the Same Thing
"An activist affiliated with the anti-war group Code Pink is facing felony charges for causing damage around Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco residence during a Feb. 11 demonstration," the San Francisco Standard reported Friday. "The activist, Heather Phipps, is accused of damaging Pelosi’s garage door along with city streets and sidewalks outside the Pacific Heights home she shares with her husband, Paul Pelosi. A spokesperson for the Department of Public Works said it incurred $5,648 in cleanup costs, largely involving paint on the sidewalk, roadway and street trees. Phipps is set to be arraigned on March 12."
The report continued:
A second protester, Cynthia Papermaster, is facing a misdemeanor vandalism charge for leaving handprints on Pelosi’s garage but has yet to be arraigned, according to a Code Pink spokesperson.
That radical leftist group blasted Pelosi for pressing charges and ignoring demands for a ceasefire.
"Nearly 80% of Democrats want a ceasefire," Papermaster said, according to a post on the Code Pink website. "Pelosi is either completely unaware of her constituents' needs, or she is deliberately ignoring them, which is the more likely explanation."
Join the conversation as a VIP Member