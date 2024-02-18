Protestors Deliver 300 Pounds of Poop to Nancy Pelosi's House

San Francisco's infamous poop map got a massive update last week after pro-Palestinian protesters dumped 300 pounds of cow manure outside Nancy Pelosi's home. After the large delivery of bovine excrement was placed, the group held signs reading "NANCY PELOSI ENOUGH WITH THIS S—T" and "STOP ARMING ISRAEL. ARMS EMBARGO NOW."

Advertisement

Protestors dumped cow poop outside Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco today to demand that she stop supporting Israel bombing of Gaza 🚨



[📸 @phototariat] pic.twitter.com/pdiRMypBwo — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) February 15, 2024

It's not clear if anyone notice a difference in the cleanliness of the street.

According to a report from the San Francisco Standard, Nancy Pelosi's home has become a regular target of Code Pink protestors since the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel.

Last week, Code Pink protesters were charged with vandalizing Pelosi's home and the surrounding area with red paint.

Recommended: Nancy Pelosi Drags Trump for Mixing Up Names but Ends Up Doing the Same Thing

"An activist affiliated with the anti-war group Code Pink is facing felony charges for causing damage around Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco residence during a Feb. 11 demonstration," the San Francisco Standard reported Friday. "The activist, Heather Phipps, is accused of damaging Pelosi’s garage door along with city streets and sidewalks outside the Pacific Heights home she shares with her husband, Paul Pelosi. A spokesperson for the Department of Public Works said it incurred $5,648 in cleanup costs, largely involving paint on the sidewalk, roadway and street trees. Phipps is set to be arraigned on March 12."

Advertisement

The report continued:

A second protester, Cynthia Papermaster, is facing a misdemeanor vandalism charge for leaving handprints on Pelosi’s garage but has yet to be arraigned, according to a Code Pink spokesperson. Code Pink protesters have been a regular fixture outside Pelosi’s home since Israel declared war on Hamas following the Oct. 7 attacks. The group has staged protests demanding a cease-fire in Gaza and posted a video this week of members confronting Pelosi over her positions on providing aid to Israel. The scenes outside Pelosi’s home have sometimes grown tense. Last month, Code Pink circulated a video showing Pelosi telling a Code Pink protester, “Go back to China, where your headquarters is.” Pelosi was referring to a New York Times investigation that revealed extensive ties between Code Pink’s co-founder, Jodie Evans, and groups promoting the agenda of the Chinese Communist Party. That exchange took place on Oct. 29, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the attack on Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, which left him hospitalized with severe injuries. The attacker, David DePape, told investigators he sought to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage.

Advertisement

That radical leftist group blasted Pelosi for pressing charges and ignoring demands for a ceasefire.

"Nearly 80% of Democrats want a ceasefire," Papermaster said, according to a post on the Code Pink website. "Pelosi is either completely unaware of her constituents' needs, or she is deliberately ignoring them, which is the more likely explanation."