Legitimacy of Trump's New York Business Ban Questioned by MSNBC Host

It doesn't take a genius to see that leftists are abusing the legal system to go after Trump. They're trying to bankrupt him and throw him in prison for good measure. When a woman can basically make a decades-old claim of sexual assault that was based on an episode of "Law & Order," and not only emerge victorious but put Trump on the hook for more than $84 million in damages, that's a problem. When a clearly partisan judge can order Trump to pay $350 million in damages despite there being literally no victim in the financial crime he's alleged to have committed, that's a problem.

Advertisement

While many on the left will celebrate any ruling against Trump because they hate him, some are seeing these stories for what they really are. For example, MSNBC host Katy Tur questioned the legitimacy of Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling banning Trump from running his businesses in New York for three years.

“[The rule] doesn't have to show the harm done. It's not the burden. You don't have to show that anybody was hurt by your practices. There's nobody you defrauded specifically,” Tur said. “They looked at 150 cases over 70 years and found there was no case where there was a ban on doing business where there wasn't harm shown. So even though the threshold is harm shown, in the past, it has only been used to ban someone doing business when it's been shown that somebody was hurt. Say you're selling cosmetics that are poisoning you. Is it fair to go after Donald Trump like this in this environment, is my question?”

Ever Tur could see that the judge was just using the opportunity to punish Trump.

“Some people in real estate, businesses in real estate, have said that they're worried about what this is going to mean going forward for their business,” Tur said.

Advertisement

Despite her ability to see what was what, not everyone on the panel agreed.

MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin agreed that Tur’s assessment of the statute is "true" but then punted to former New York Assistant Attorney General Tristan Snell for more analysis. Tur invited him to speak, asking once again, "So tell me, is it fair?" Snell, who used the statute to prosecute Trump for fraud with Trump University, clarified, "The legal standard is whether there was a tendency to deceive. That’s what it is, and the legislature in New York made a public policy choice to say that that was an important weapon for the A.G.’s office to have to vindicate the public good in this situation." Tur followed up, saying, "And it seems like what Judge Engoron found was there was intention – not just a tendency – there was intention to deceive," a point which Snell noted was more than Engoron needed to punish Trump. MSNBC contributor Suzanne Craig attempted to bolster the case against Trump, stating, "I think, too, the interesting thing about victims is, there were victims here, and they were the banks. They’re just not the most popular victims in society." The host countered with Trump’s defense, noting his point that the banks "don’t feel like they lost." Still, Craig insisted, "They still did, and that’s the conclusion, and that’s where we’re at today.".

Advertisement

The bank Trump was alleged to have defrauded even testified in Trump's defense. So, there was no victim and no actual crime. At least one person at MSNBC could see what's really going on.