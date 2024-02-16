Trump-Russia Docs Prove Obama Admin Manipulated Intel to Target Trump

The Russian collusion hoax just continues to get worse.

On Thursday, we learned of the existence of evidence that the Obama administration recruited the intelligence services of foreign allies to illegally spy on 26 associates of Donald Trump before the FBI launched its counterintelligence probe in the summer of 2016, as well as the fact that the Biden administration was likely after a binder containing evidence of the CIA's efforts to spy on Donald, Trump and interfere in the 2016 election when it raided his Mar-a-Lago home.

Advertisement

On Friday, Public and Racket revealed evidence that the Obama administration cooked intelligence from the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that claimed that Russia wanted Trump to win the 2016 presidential election. Obama CIA Director John Brennan was the one who concluded that Russia wanted Trump to win. Still, there was significant disagreement behind the scenes about this assessment, which the mainstream media would echo. It led to the false belief that Russia had stolen the election for Donald Trump — a lie that many on the left still believe today.

The documents make it quite clear that the evidence showed that the Kremlin wanted Hillary Clinton to win, but partisans in the intelligence community wanted to get Trump. So Brennan, an Obama partisan, handpicked his intelligence analysts, who would then cherrypick intelligence to reach the conclusion that Brennan wanted.

The Trump-Russia scandal made its formal launch on January 6th, 2017, when the office of the Director of National Intelligence James Clapper published what’s called an “Intelligence Community Assessment,” or “ICA,” as it’s universally known in Washington. Release of the ICA dominated headlines, fixed Donald Trump in the minds of millions of Americans as a Manchurian candidate controlled by Vladamir Putin, and upended his in-coming administration. The report declared that Russia and Putin interfered in the 2016 presidential election to “denigrate” Hillary Clinton and “harm her electability,” thanks to their “clear preference for President-elect [Donald] Trump.” It was powerful stuff. And it was dead wrong.

Advertisement

How they accomplished this was incredibly disturbing.

Former CIA Director John Brennan and the ICA authors “embellished” their conclusion by upgrading unreliable sources to reliable, the source said. “They upgraded in the writing of their report to let those sources have more credibility and a higher rating. We caught them on 3-4 items where those people didn’t have a credible historic reporting line and changed the source rating for that Brennan report.” Dissent, even within Brennan’s group of 24 “hand-picked” analysts — not from 17 agencies but just four, and really just three, when one considers the ODNI is just a coordinating agency — was overruled.

None of the information that Public and Racket shared has been publicly available until now. And the story continues down a very disturbing path. According to Public, "Multiple sources said Brennan’s exclusion of the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence Research (INR) were and are red flags pointing to a manipulated conclusion."

Former CIA official Ray McGovern said, “The real story is that Brennan and [former Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper succeeded in marginalizing both the State Department and the DIA, which has primary responsibility for the GRU.”

Advertisement