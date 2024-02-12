Did Kamala Harris Just Make Things Even Worse for Joe Biden?

After the Hur report essentially confirmed what everyone has been observing about Joe Biden for years, the issue of Biden's diminished mental capacity has become a big story that the Biden administration (and his presidential campaign) cannot ignore. For sure, unease about the "elderly man with a poor memory" who currently occupies the Oval Office has reached a fever pitch.

Will he drop out of the race? Will he even make it to the convention? Will the 25th Amendment be invoked? What will happen next?

Vice President Kamala Harris sought to assuage concerns about her boss's mental fitness, and it's bound to make Biden's problems worse. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal last week, Kamala Harris insisted that she is "ready to serve" as president if necessary.

"I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that," she told the paper. According to her, everyone who has seen her in action "walks away fully aware of my capacity to lead."

Something tells me that won't make anyone feel better. As we've reported here at PJ Media, Kamala Harris is the most unpopular vice president in the history of polling, and rumors have been swirling for some time about a potential shakeup of the Biden-Harris ticket. At one point, there was talk of nominating her to the Supreme Court just to get her out of the way and allow Biden to pick a new vice president who didn't poll worse than he does.

It obviously didn't happen, but nevertheless, Harris hasn't exactly gotten a vote of confidence within the White House. Mere months after taking office, her allies were complaining that Joe Biden set her up to fail with “trash” assignments like the border crisis and election reform.

At this point, the only way Harris can realistically ascend to the presidency is for Biden to win reelection and not serve out a full term because her poll numbers are worse than his. Democrats may not like her all that much, but they are nevertheless obsessed with identity politics and will do anything they can to roll Biden over the finish line and lay the foundation for the historic ascension of the first woman president who also happens to be a woman of color.

In that sense, we're not just running against Joe Biden this year; we're running against Kamala Harris. I don't want to use the cliché that this is the most important election of our lifetime, but make no mistake about it, the stakes are very high.

Harris says she's "ready to serve," and that's no idle threat. When you look at how quickly Joe Biden was able to destroy the progress that President Trump made, adding another four years to that disaster could put us down a path that will be impossible to recover from.

