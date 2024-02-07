Karine Jean-Pierre Gave a Disastrous Response to a Question About Biden Talking to Dead People

As PJ Media recently covered, Joe Biden told an interesting story at a campaign event in Las Vegas that may make for a compelling sequel to the movie "The Sixth Sense."

"You know, right—right after I was elected, I went to what they call a G7 meeting—all the NATO leaders. And it was in—it was in the south of England. And I sat down and I said, 'America is back,'” he began. "And Mitterrand, from Germany — I mean, from France looked at me and said — said, 'You know, what — why — how long you back for?'"

"And I looked at him, and the — and the Chancellor of Germany said, 'What would you say, Mr. President, if you picked up the paper tomorrow in the London Times, and London Times said, 'A thousand people break through the House of Commons, break down the doors, two Bobbies are killed in order to stop the election of the Prime Minister.' What would you say?'" he concluded.

Biden claims he recently met with French president Mitterrand. Mitterrand died in 1996.



pic.twitter.com/IgDXOaqrUO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 6, 2024

How exactly did Joe Biden have a conversation with François Mitterrand, who was president of France from 1981 to 1995 and died in 1996?

On Tuesday, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the incident.

“How is President Biden ever going to convince the three-quarters of voters who are worried about his physical and mental health that he is OK, even though in Las Vegas he told a story about recently talking to a French president who died in 1996?” he asked.

“I’m not even going to go down that rabbit hole with you, sir,” an exasperated Jean-Pierre replied.

But Doocy wasn't about to let it go. “What is the rabbit hole? He said he talked to Mitterrand."

“You saw the president in Vegas, in California. You’ve seen the president in South Carolina. You saw him in Michigan. I’ll just leave it there,” Jean-Pierre said.

“How is that a rabbit hole?” Doocy asked, but Jean-Pierre moved on, unwilling to address the issue.

.@pdoocy: "How is President Biden ever going to convince the three-quarters of voters who are worried about his physical and mental health that he is ok, even though in Las Vegas he told a story about recently talking to a French president who died in 1996?"



KJP: "I'm not even… pic.twitter.com/HM0Jt9GBnX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 6, 2024

This is hardly the first time Joe Biden has made such a mistake and not the first time Jean-Pierre had a terrible response to questions about it. Back in 2022, he attempted to find Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) in a crowd during a speech, forgetting that she passed away in a car crash a month prior. “Where’s Jackie?” he'd asked. "I didn't think she wa – she was going to be here."

Jean-Pierre's explanation at the time didn't fool anyone.

"The President was naming the congressional champions on this issue and was acknowledging her incredible work. He had — he had already planned to welcome the congresswoman’s family to the White House on Friday. There will be a bill signing in her honor this coming Friday," she explained. "So, of course, she was on his mind. She was top of mind for the President. He looks — very much looks forward to discussing her remarkable legacy of public service with them when he sees her family this coming Friday."

Karine Jean-Pierre says that deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski was "top of mind" when asked why Biden seemed unaware of her passing. pic.twitter.com/x6vPE3VHrS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 28, 2022

It was such terrible spin that nobody bought it. I suppose that's why she didn't even try to come up with an explanation for why Joe Biden believes he spoke to a French president in 2021 who died in 1996.

I think the White House knows it has a real problem with Biden and his gaffes and has decided that it's best not to even answer questions about him talking to dead people.

