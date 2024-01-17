China Is Tinkering With a Mutant COVID-19 Strain. What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Days after Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that the COVID-19 lab leak theory wasn’t a conspiracy theory comes the incredibly unsettling news that China experimenting with a "with a mutant COVID-19 strain that has a 100% kill streak in 'humanized' mice."

The deadly virus — known as GX_P2V — attacked the brains of mice that were engineered to reflect similar genetic makeup to people, according to a study shared last week out of Beijing. “This underscores a spillover risk of GX_P2V into humans and provides a unique model for understanding the pathogenic mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2-related viruses,” the authors wrote. The deadly virus is a mutated version of GX/2017, a coronavirus cousin that was reportedly discovered in Malaysian pangolins in 2017 — three years before the pandemic. All the mice that were infected with the virus died within just eight days, which researchers noted was a “surprisingly” rapid death rate.

The GX_P2V virus extensively affected various organs in mice, including the lungs, bones, eyes, and tracheas, but what ultimately led to the death of the mice was an infection in the brain. The mice displayed rapid weight loss, a hunched posture, and extremely sluggish movement. Bizarrely, their eyes were observed going through a disturbing transformation as well, turning completely white on the day before their death. This is also the first such study to report a 100% mortality rate in mice infected with an altered COVID-19 virus.

Francois Balloux, an epidemiology expert at the University College London’s Genetics Institute, slammed the research as “terrible” and “scientifically totally pointless.” “I can see nothing of vague interest that could be learned from force-infecting a weird breed of humanized mice with a random virus. Conversely, I could see how much stuff might go wrong,” the professor wrote on X. “The preprint does not specify the biosafety level and biosafety precautions used for the research,” he continued. “The absence of this information raises the concerning possibility that part or all of this research, like the research in Wuhan in 2016-2019 that likely caused the Covid-19 pandemic, recklessly was performed without the minimal biosafety containment and practices essential for research with potential pandemic pathogens.” Professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Ruger’s University Richard H. Ebright backed up Balloux’s concerns with a simple: “concur.” Dr Gennadi Glinsky, a retired professor of medicine at Stanford, wrote: “This madness must be stopped before too late.”

The study is reportedly not connected to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Contrary to the consensus that other agencies reached that the lab leak theory was likely, a government report declassified in June claimed that the CIA was “unable to determine the precise origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.” In September, a CIA whistleblower testified that the agency attempted to pay off analysts to bury evidence that COVID-19 likely leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

So not only did the so-called "deep state" attempt to hide China's responsibility for triggering the COVID-19 pandemic, but it also aimed to shield U.S. government officials because the Wuhan Institute of Virology's gain-of-function research was partially funded by the United States, where such research is illegal.