Pelosi Raises Eyebrows With Ominous Claim About Trump’s Campaign

During a recent appearance on CNN, Nancy Pelosi made a bizarre declaration that has many scratching their heads as to what she meant.

In the segment, host Phil Mattingly openly wonders why the polls are so close and asks her about it.

“You lay out what the former president has said he wants to do in terms of repealing Obamacare, in terms of being proud of Roe versus Wade being struck down, in terms of more tax cuts, along the lines of what you saw in 2017, that also polls much better for Democrats than it would for him,” Mattingly began. “And yet this is a neck-in-neck race and no one feels very comfortable in the Democratic side of things that Donald Trump isn’t going to be the next president.”

“Well, I don’t think that nobody feels, I think many of us know that it’s impossible for him to be the president again with what he’s proposing,” Pelosi told him.

Impossible? How can Pelosi say with confidence that it is impossible for Trump to be president again? Is there some sort of scheme she’s concocted or knows about -- like in 2020, when Democrat governors nationwide unilaterally and illegally made changes to election laws to give Biden an advantage? Is she counting on efforts to boot Trump off the ballot to come through, or for the absurd criminal charges by the Biden administration against Trump to succeed? In any of those cases, Pelosi can’t justifiably be so confident without knowing something we don’t, right?

Even Mattingly seemed curious about what Pelosi meant, and asked, “Why do you say that?”

“Well, because when you’re talking about what he’s talking about now is more tax cuts for corporate America, taking them down so low to the detriment of our budget and meeting the needs of people,” she explained. “But people have to know, I have said over and over again, President Lincoln said, public sentiment is everything. With it, you can accomplish almost anything, without it, practically nothing, but public sentiment has to be informed. People have to know. So we can talk more about what he has done, what it means at the kitchen table for people to have lower cost for prescription drugs, lower cost for healthcare. Because it’s not just about their good health, it’s about their financial health and security as well.”

But is that really what Pelosi meant? I know she’s a San Francisco liberal, but is she really in that much of a bubble that she can't see what’s going on right now? Does she not see that Biden’s poll numbers are terrible, that inflation is hurting Americans, and that there’s a border crisis? The reason why Trump is leading in the polls is because Americans are rejecting Biden and his policies.

Pelosi clearly doesn’t see it that way.

“Our inside maneuvering to get the job done, the president’s vision for our country, his knowledge of the issues, his strategic thinking as a legislator are so important, but so is his emotional connection, the empathy he has for working families in our country,” she told Mattingly.

Can you hear me rolling my eyes?

