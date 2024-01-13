Joe Scarborough Embarrasses Himself Trashing Trump

On Friday, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) announced his endorsement of Donald Trump for president.

"Whether you like Trump or not, Americans face a binary choice,” Lee said in a post on X/Twitter. "Biden refuses to enforce our border, prosecutes his opponents, & embraces policies that make life unaffordable for hardworking Americans.I’ll take the mean tweets. I choose Trump."

This really triggered MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, and he responded the way we have come to expect of anti-Trumpers.

"The mean tweets? Really? That’s all that bothers you?” Scarborough said in response to Mike Lee’s post. "What about the promises of a dictatorship, the execution of generals insufficiently loyal, the banning of news outlets insufficiently loyal, the jailing of political opponents, the termination of the US Constitution, the praise of Communist leaders across the globe?"

Scarborough continued, "@NikkiHaley and @GovRonDeSantis don’t promise violent authoritarianism. They are not tyrants-in-waiting. This is not a binary choice and you know it."

Good lord, is Scarborough just making stuff up now? Executing generals for being insufficiently loyal? Really? And apparently whining about the bogus “dictator for a day” thing is still a symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome. But what really gets me about Scarborough’s tweet is that the person he describes sounds like Joe Biden, not Donald Trump. Biden’s administration is literally prosecuting Trump with multiple dubious charges that legal experts have panned. Joe Biden’s administration has denied due process to Trump supporters who participated in the Capitol riot and has also used his Justice Department to target pro-life groups and concern parents who dare to speak up at school board meetings, treating them like terrorists.

This is hardly the first time a member of the liberal media accused Trump of doing things that Joe Biden is currently doing.

"If elected to a second term, Donald Trump would prosecute anyone he deems an enemy, unleash troops on protesters, and essentially unravel the rule of law as we know it,” former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki hilariously claimed on her MSNBC show in November. "And this time he plans to line his administration with people who will actually help him do it. But sure, Joe Biden is three years older and occasionally trips over things."

Of course, there are loads of other examples — too many to mention here, obviously — but one of the most amusing has been the accusations that Republicans’ impeachment of Joe Biden is partisan, and without justification... this coming from a party that literally planned to impeach Donald Trump before he even took office and would go on to impeach him twice.

But this tactic is by no means new, either. Democrats have been doing it for decades, and most certainly longer than I've been paying attention to politics. In fact, I distinctly remember Democrats pushing a rumor during the 2004 election that George W. Bush was going to reinstate the draft, even though it was actually Democrats pushing legislation to reinstate the draft. It would almost be comical that Democrats keep doing this, except the problem is that the liberal media continues to push the lies as if they were true. Why? Because they know there are enough suckers in their audience who will believe the lies.