This Might Be the Most Hilarious Meme About Joe Biden Ever

I’ve seen a lot of memes and jokes about Joe Biden over the years, but this week a new video mocking Biden went viral on social media, and it might just be the best one I’ve ever seen.

It’s not entirely clear who made the video, but it is a mock commercial for “White House Senior Living,” and boy, is it a hoot.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you’re in for a treat.

“At White House Senior Living, our residents feel right at home,” the voiceover begins over a video clip of Biden falling asleep while visiting with the victims of the Maui wildfires, probably drooling, too. “Our vibrant facility offers delightful activities and outings,” the voice continues, fading to a video of Joe Biden at the beach.

"'Round-the-clock professional care," the video continues, showing a clip of Biden struggling to put on his jacket, his wife helping him, as his sunglasses appear ready to fall off his face. "And exquisite housemade meals,” it continues, showing Biden eating pizza with troops.

The video then plays a clip of Joe Biden with his wife from New Year's, telling Ryan Seacrest what he was eating during his vacation.

“Well, I've been eating everything that is put in front of me. I’ve been eating all — all Italian foods, basically."

“And ice cream,” Jill Biden interjects.

“And ice cream!” Biden agrees. "Chocolate chip ice cream.”

And finally, the voiceover ends the commercial with, "White House Senior Living, where residents feel like presidents."

Donald Trump even shared the video on Truth Social.

Enjoy the opportunity to watch the video again.

Joe Biden’s advanced age and cognitive decline have been major concerns for his campaign as well as the primary reasons Democrat insiders have been calling for him to drop out.

"The greatest concern is that his biggest liability is the one thing he can't change. Among all the unpredictables there is one thing that is sure: the age arrow only points in one direction,” former Obama advisor David Axelrod said last year. “Only [Joe Biden] can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it's in HIS best interest or the country’s?"

Last April, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that a whopping 73% of adults believe that Biden is too old to be president. In November, a New York Times-Siena College poll found that 70% of voters in battleground states felt the same way.

The Biden campaign is aware that Biden’s age, physical frailty, and cognitive decline are major issues hurting his chances and has tried hard to challenge that perception.

Jill Biden was asked about concerns about her husband’s age on MSNBC on Thursday.

“Your husband is 81. At the end of a second term, he’d be 86. As his life partner of 46 years, is there a part of you that is worried about his age and health?” Mika Brzezinski asked. "Can he do it?”

“He can do it,” Jill claimed before launching into her comedy routine. “And I see Joe every day. I see him out, you know, traveling around this country. I see his vigor, I see his energy, I see his passion. Every. Single. Day.”

“So to those who say, ‘I can’t vote for Joe Biden; he’s too old.’ What do you say?”

“I say his age is an asset,” Dr. Jill replied.

And then Brzezinski laughed.

Really.

"His age is an asset... he is the right person for the job at this moment."



EXCLUSIVE: @FLOTUS Jill Biden speaks to @morningmika on @morning_joe about voter concerns about the president's age. https://t.co/cqAN0DHEMF pic.twitter.com/G5SdOhBZVb — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 11, 2024

Seriously, though, it’s sad the way Team Biden and his allies in the media want to pretend that Biden isn’t a decomposing old man.