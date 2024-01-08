Tucker Carlson’s Latest Bombshell About January 6 Might Make You Rethink Everything

PJ Media readers already know that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot wasn’t an insurrection, but it’s still absolutely mind-blowing just how much we’ve been lied about the events of that day.

The truth has never stopped the left from pushing the narrative that it wants, between the criminally partisan House Select Committee on Jan. 6 and Joe Biden's annual speeches making insane accusations and debunked mischaracterizations, it's almost a miracle they haven't turned Jan. 6 into a federal holiday akin to Memorial Day. According to the left, it was not only an insurrection, but as many as five Capitol Police officers died that day when there were actually zero.

Why do they continue to push these falsehoods and bogus narratives? For one thing, it's pretty much the only message Biden has (but, sadly for him, it's not working), and it's also an effective fundraising tool. According to a report from The Hill, Biden's campaign raised more than a million dollars following his January 6 anniversary speech.

Is the truth starting to sink in?

But again, we're being sold a huge barrel of lies. In an interview with Tucker Carlson on the new Tucker Carlson Network, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.), who has been investigating the Capitol riot, says that there were at least 200 undercover FBI assets embedded in the crowd, inside and outside of the Capitol Building.

“We believe that there were easily 200 FBI undercover assets operating in the crowd outside the Capitol, embedded into groups that entered the Capitol or provoked entry of the Capitol,” Higgins told Carlson. "Given the scope of the operation and the number of doors where entry was allowed or even encouraged — and the number of people that were actually outside the Capitol and that entered — we believe 200 [is a] conservative number."

“It’s shocking what you’re saying and confirms everyone’s worst suspicions about this,” Carlson told Higgins, clearly alarmed by this new information. “It’s clearly true.”

Higgins said that based on the evidence he's reviewed, the FBI worked with local law enforcement, including the Capitol Police. The undercover agents, Higgins said, dressed as Trump supporters inside the Capitol “because those were the guys that knew their way around the Capitol.”

As Carlson explained in the interview, FBI Director Wray has long refused to answer whether the FBI had assets dressed as Trump supporters at the Capitol that day.

One point that Higgins made was that it is highly improbable that civilians would know how to get around the Capitol without help from people who knew where they were going.

“There’s no way they can come in some random door that gets opened and then get their way directly to Statuary [Hall] or the House chamber or the Senate chamber. It’s just not possible,” Higgins told Carlson. “The FBI assets that were dressed as Trump supporters that were inside the Capitol were there, I believe, and evidence indicates that they were there to specifically wave in the Trump supporters that had gathered outside the Capitol.”

Higgins believes that anti-Trumpers in the FBI orchestrated the entire thing.

“It’s a complex web of FBI assets across the country that can be activated. So, if you have authority at some of the highest levels in the FBI, it doesn’t take much,” Higgins explained.

“Their objective was to destroy the entire MAGA movement to forever stain the patriotic fervor that was associated with the America First MAGA movement that had won in 2016 and we believe won again in 2020,” he continued.

Higgins says the evidence points to FBI undercover agents who planted the seeds of a "radical occupation" of the Capitol online before Jan. 6.

"Some of that evidence shockingly reveals that the FBI agents that were operating undercover within the online groups across the country were the first ones to plant the seeds of suggestions of a more radical occupation of the Capitol."

In other words, according to Higgins, the evidence suggests that the Capitol riot, which has been used as a pretext to incarcerate Trump supporters without trial and to even prevent Trump from being allowed on the ballot in various states, was a set-up.

“I’m following the evidence, and to my horror, it implicates our FBI at the highest level,” Higgins said.

I highly recommend that you watch the entire interview here: