Yikes! What Did Joe Biden Do to His Face?

While most Americans are struggling to make ends meet in this economy, Joe Biden was just on his gazillionth vacation, this time in St. Croix. And it looks like he enjoyed plenty of time in the sun because on his way back to Washington, D.C. (a mere layover before his next vacation coming up shortly, no doubt), Biden was seen with a wicked sunburn on his face.

The 81-year-old president’s striking new sunburn was on full display as he shook hands on the tarmac of Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in Christiansted, St. Croix, before boarding Air Force One with first lady Jill Biden. The sun’s rays apparently battered Biden, who was beet-red from his forehead to his neck — exposed by the deep V of his unbuttoned collar.

Last year, a cancerous lesion was removed from Biden’s chest following his annual physical in February. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor gave him a clean bill of health, declaring him “a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

Many laughed at this assessment because, obviously, there’s nothing about Joe Biden that exudes health or vigor. While the report mentioned the lesion, it treated its removal as routine and of no concern. “One small lesion on the President’s chest was excised today and sent for traditional biopsy,” the report from White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor reported at the time. "Results are pending.”

Weeks later, O’Connor admitted that the lesion was suspected of being cancerous from the beginning.

“As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma,” O’Connor said in March, a few weeks after the initial report. “All cancerous tissue was successfully removed. … No further treatment is required.”

As you can see from the photo below, Biden looks significantly burned following his vacation in St. Croix. In light of the cancerous lesion being removed last year, it’s hard to imagine how or why Biden would be so careless as to be out in the sun without adequate sunscreen.

Ouch! How could anyone be that irresponsible, especially given the entourage Biden must have? Did he take a nap on the beach, and no one woke him up?

As the New York Post notes, excessive sun exposure is a major contributing factor to developing skin cancer.

Health officials and numerous scientific studies indicate that tanning greatly increases the risk of developing skin cancer and other maladies. Most of the more than 1 million skin cancers diagnosed in the US each year are considered sun-related, according to the American Cancer Society. “Premature aging is a long-term side effect of UV exposure,” according to the Food and Drug Administration, which notes that the damage may not be apparent until years after a sunburn or suntan. “Avoiding UV exposure is essential to maintaining healthy skin,” the agency states.

Considering how many people have conspired to turn Biden into a decomposing puppet, I guess we shouldn't be surprised that no one was protecting him from getting sunburned.