Can You Guess Who Will Be Outed as ‘Doe 36’ in Jeffrey Epstein’s Court Documents?

This week, numerous sealed court documents connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case are slated for public release. A lot of high-profile people are expected to be named as having flown on the late sex offender's plane or visited his notorious island.

The names of Epstein's associates have been kept under lock and key for years now, and it wasn't until a recent decision by U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska that there were no legal grounds to keep the names of the more than 150 "John and Jane Does" secret. As such, Preska ruled that the unsealing of the names is to begin after January 1.

And according to a report from ABC News, Britain's Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton are anticipated to be named in the documents. The latter will be revealed to be "Doe 36" in the filings.

The documents stem from a 2015 civil lawsuit centered on allegations that Epstein's one-time paramour, Ghislaine Maxwell, facilitated the sexual abuse of Virginia Giuffre, an alleged trafficking victim. Giuffre also accused Epstein and Maxwell of directing her to have sex with Prince Andrew and several other prominent men. Prince Andrew denied the allegations and claimed he could not recall ever meeting Giuffre. He later settled a lawsuit she filed against him. Most of the prominent names that appear in the documents are already associated in some way with Epstein; for allegations of wrongdoing, for having worked for Epstein, flown on his planes, or visited his homes. Some were mentioned during Maxwell's criminal trial in 2021. In some instances, the only appearances of the names are in potential witness lists or in proposed terms for searches of electronic records. While Giuffre's allegations against Prince Andrew, and his denials, have been widely reported around the globe, dozens of the sealed records are expected to contain additional details from "Jane Doe 162," a witness who testified she was with Prince Andrew, Maxwell and Giuffre, then 17, at Epstein's New York mansion. Giuffre has alleged that gathering, in 2001, was one of the occasions she was directed to have sex with Andrew.

Clinton is said to have traveled "extensively" on Epstein's jumbo jet to various locations worldwide, though there are reportedly no records of him flying to Epstein's private island. However, Giuffre reportedly testified that Clinton did, in fact, visit the island "with two young girls."

Q: When you say you asked him why is Bill Clinton here, where was here? VIRGINIA GIUFFRE: On the island Q: When you were present with Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton on the island, who else was there? VG: Ghislaine, Emmy, and there were 2 young girls that I could identify. I never really knew them well anyways. It was just 2 girls from New York. Q: And were all of you staying at Jeffrey’s house on the island including Bill Clinton? VG: That’s correct. He had about 4 or 5 different villas on his island separate from the main house, and we all stayed in the villas.

According to ABC News, "Clinton's name is also expected to be unsealed in filings surrounding separate efforts by Maxwell and Giuffre to compel Epstein to answer questions." Attorneys for each of the "Does" were allowed to preview the court documents with their clients' names on them and afforded the opportunity to argue for keeping the records sealed. "Clinton's legal team, after reviewing the excerpts, did not lodge any objections to the publication of the documents, according to Preska's order last month," ABC News reported.