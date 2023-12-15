Is Cancel Culture Coming for Jerry Seinfeld?

Jerry Seinfeld is one of those rare celebrities who doesn’t flaunt his politics. I can’t say the same for Jason Alexander, his co-star on his hit sitcom "Seinfeld," who routinely spouts political commentary on X/Twitter and even blocked me three years ago on the platform.

The last thing even remotely political I’m even aware of Seinfeld saying was when he responded to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel in a post on social media.

"I lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when I was 16 and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since. My heart is breaking from these attacks and atrocities. But we are also a very strong people in our hearts and minds. We believe in justice, freedom, and equality. We survive and flourish no matter what. I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people,” he said in a post on Instagram.

It was hardly a shocking thing for the Jewish comedian to say. He was also a signatory to an open letter from Hollywood celebrities expressing support for Israel. Of course, the pro-Hamas crowd wasn’t happy about this, and last week, protestors amassed outside a Jerry Seinfeld performance in Syracuse, N.Y. over his support for Israel.

"Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Syracuse to rally in support of Palestine, calling for a cease-fire and protesting Jerry Seinfeld’s stand-up show Friday evening,” the Daily Orange reported last week. "The local 'Shut It Down For Palestine' demonstration — organized by the Syracuse chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, the Syracuse Collective for Palestinian Liberation, the Resilient Indigenous Action Collective and the Syracuse chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation — was the latest of several similar pro-Palestine demonstrations on college campuses and in cities across the country following the start of the Israel-Hamas war."

"The protesters marched from Clinton Square down S. Salina Street to the Landmark Theatre, where Seinfeld’s stand-up show was scheduled to take place at 7 p.m.,” the report continued.

Fox News has more:

An Instagram post from the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, which helped organize the "Shut It Down 4 Palestine" protest, read, "Israel continues to escalate its genocidal atrocities day by day: bombing and starving Palestinians indiscriminately. "And it’s doing so out in the open – with U.S. funding and weapons. The United States is directly responsible for every martyr’s death." The graphic included in the post read, "No holiday entertainment as usual until Palestine is free!" and encouraged demonstrators to bring artwork, flags and signs. The local DSA chapter coordinated with other groups, including the Syracuse Collective for Palestinian Liberation, the Syracuse chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the Resilient Indigenous Action Collective. The protesters are simply one group of many that have made similar demands and blasted Israel for retaliating against Hamas in the months since the terrorist group launched attacks on residential areas on Oct. 7.

Is cancel culture coming for Jerry Seinfeld for the crime of being a Jewish supporter of Israel? As a longtime fan of Seinfeld, and a member of a few Facebook fan groups of his eponymous sitcom, I’ve seen plenty of posts by fans who seemed shocked by his pro-Israel position. As bizarre as is it that anyone could be a fan of Jerry Seinfeld and his show without knowing that he’s Jewish is surprising, but I guess people are ignorant in all sorts of ways.

