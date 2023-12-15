Did You Hear About Bill Clinton’s Vulgar Criticism of Hillary’s 2016 Campaign?

According to a new book, Bill Clinton reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with his wife Hillary's failed 2016 presidential campaign in private, and his choice of words was... well... graphic. The book alleges that he complained to a friend that Hillary's campaign couldn't "sell p***y on a troop train."

The 42nd president’s complaint was specifically aimed at the Hillary Clinton campaign’s heavy use of identity politics – attempting to paint Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) policies as sexist and racist in op-eds ghost-written by advocacy groups – as the former secretary of state battled the socialist lawmaker for the Democratic presidential nomination. “To the extent that the campaign tactic moved the needle at all, it likely pushed moderate voters paying only marginal attention to the campaign towards Sanders, who spoke like a normal person while Clinton began ascending into what her ally James Carville would later call, ‘faculty lounge speak,’” journalist Ryan Grim writes in “The Squad: AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution,” which was released last week. “Former President Bill Clinton, surveying the landscape and the ham-handed efforts at identity politics was bereft, lamenting to a longtime friend in the fall of 2016 that Hillary’s campaign ‘could not sell p—y on a troop train,’” Grim writes.

I’d say that Bill will be sleeping on the couch tonight, but does anyone believe they even sleep in the same house anymore?

Hillary Clinton has conceded in the past that she didn’t run a “perfect campaign" but has also blamed pretty much everything under the sun for her defeat, most notably bogus claims of Russian interference. Despite the fact that calling an election stolen is now an attack on Democracy, she’s long maintained that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the election — even though her campaign crafted that fictional narrative.

She’s also blamed former FBI director James Comey for her loss, as well as misogyny.

“I was on the way to winning until a combination of [former FBI Director] Jim Comey’s letter on Oct. 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off,” Clinton told CNN in May 2017. “If the election were on Oct. 27, I would be your president,” Clinton added, referring to Comey notifying Congress on Oct. 28, 2016, that the bureau was investigating newly discovered emails three months after the FBI concluded that Clinton had been “extremely careless” but recommended no charges against her over the server scandal. When asked by Christiane Amanpour in the same interview whether she believed she was a victim of misogyny, Clinton responded, “Yes, I do think it played a role … [misogyny] is very much a part of the landscape politically, socially and economically.”

Not once has she admitted that she just isn’t well-liked. Still, it’s funny to see what Bill Clinton reportedly thinks about how she ran her campaign, and he wasn’t blaming Russia, misogyny, or James Comey for her defeat, which I think is telling.