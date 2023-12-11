Tucker Carlson Reveals His New Media Venture

Ever since Fox News took Tucker Carlson off the air, there has been wide speculation about what his next move will be. Newsmax reported wanted him to join its network, but technically, he's still under contract with Fox News and such a move would prompt a lengthy legal battle. Since then, he has been posting regular episodic videos on X/Twitter, which, despite their success, never felt like the ideal long-term strategy for him.

Carlson revealed earlier this week that he intends to launch a subscription-based news service on his website.

“Hey, it’s Tucker Carlson. We’ve been out of work for 7 or 8 months now, hard to know. Time flies when you’re unemployed, but actually, we have been working in secret and producing an awful lot of material for months now, interviews, etc. And all of it has found its way to TuckerCarlson.com,” he said in a video announcement on X/Twitter. “We’re launching a brand new thing very soon, and we’d love for you to see it. So go to TuckerCarlson.com to see it first."

A visit to his website shows that it's been rebranded as the Tucker Carlson Network. The website describes it as "the new streaming platform that is home to exclusive all-new content from Tucker Carlson. We will regularly be releasing new video content that tells the stories that matter and helps you make sense of the world around you."

It is not clear when this new platform will launch.

"News coverage in the West has become a tool of repression and control," the site continues. "Reporters no longer reveal essential information to the public; they work to hide it. Journalists act as censors on behalf of entrenched power. They have contempt for the public. They hate the truth. Democracy can’t function in a society like this. Voters can’t know what they’re voting for. People do understand they’re being manipulated, and they resent it. The population becomes angry and paranoid. Things fall apart."

Carlson's success with his X/Twitter videos was quite impressive, but while his videos would get millions of views, the views attributed to each video include those who watch the entire video, just a portion of it, or even scroll past it on their feed without even looking at it. Multiple views by the same user are also counted as unique views.

Is a web-based subscription going to be the best solution for Carlson? That remains to be seen. I'd still like to be able to see him on TV in a consistent time slot, but that's me. Still, this move is telling. Many conservative content creators have had to incorporate a subscription-based option into their business model because of suppression by Big Tech — including us here at PJ Media. Why? Because the gatekeepers don't want you to know the things we report on.

