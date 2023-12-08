Dozens of Hamas Terrorists Surrender. Can You Guess Who Isn't Happy About It?

According to a report from the Times of Israel, dozens of Hamas terrorists surrendered themselves to Israeli troops in northern Gaza.

"It was estimated that more than a hundred Hamas fighters turned themselves in, the largest group to surrender to the IDF since Israel began its incursion into the Palestinian enclave," reports the New York Post. "Images of the surrender featured dozens of men sitting in rows with their hands over their heads. Many of the men were without their battle fatigues as the IDF troops lined up others to proceed farther down the closed-off road. In one clip, the Hamas members could be seen in the back of an Israeli military vehicle."

Advertisement

Some have tried to claim that the men are just civilians, but, according to IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the men were all taken into custody in Hamas terrorist hotspots.

"Whoever is left in those areas, they come out from tunnel shafts, and some from buildings, and we investigate who is linked to Hamas, and who isn’t. We arrest them all and interrogate them," he said.

While this is unequivocally good news, photos of the en masse surrender went viral online, and many leftists expressed outrage because these Hamas fighters were stripped to their underwear, blindfolded, and had their hands tied.

Thank you Hashem for letting the Jewish people start Hanukah with a smile thanks to this mass surrender of Hamas terrorists in Gaza. This should be the first of many! Thank you, IDF! 🙏🇮🇱💪❤️ pic.twitter.com/ECEu4j7dUu — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) December 7, 2023

Every single member and supporter of Hamas needs to see this picture.



Let their spirit be utterly broken.



Let them surrender in their droves.



And let this war end so that peaceful people in Israel and Gaza can simply live their lives. pic.twitter.com/Y1Sivm4MSK — (((Emanuel Miller))) 🇮🇱 (@emanumiller) December 7, 2023

Advertisement

Now, it doesn't take a genius to figure out that this was done to ensure these Hamas fighters weren't concealing any explosives, but that didn't stop the outrage mob from crying foul anyway.

Jeet Heer, a writer at The Nation, wrote in a post on X, "The majority of the American ruling class, indeed a majority of the ruling class in the West, supports this."

"Western values," journalist Thomas Fazi wrote.

I guess capturing terrorists is not a good thing for these people. Seriously, it's amazing, after what happened on October 7, that these men would actually have the audacity to complain about how Hamas terrorists are treated — especially when the reason these men have been stripped is to protect the Israeli soldiers from hidden explosives.

But this is the kind of moralization we get from leftists. Hamas attacks Israel because Israel is to blame. Israel fights back; it's Israel's fault. Israel is always the bad guy for these people. That's never going to change.

Even our own government is plagued by these anti-Zionist and anti-Semitic sentiments. In fact, a whopping 105 House Democrats refused to condemn anti-Semitism earlier this week when 13 members voted "no, and another 92 voted 'present' on a resolution that strongly condemned and denounced "all instances of antisemitism occurring in the United States and globally."