Seattle Middle School Teacher Leads Students in Attacking Parental Rights Group Moms for Liberty





On Saturday, Moms for Liberty shared images of a package they received from a Seattle middle school containing letters made during class attacking the parental rights organization and accusing them of "bullying" LGBTQ youth.

The package included a typed letter from Ann Christianson, a middle school social studies teacher and Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) Coordinator.

Dear Moms for Liberty, Please read the enclosed cards from concerned middle school students in Seattle, Washington. Sincerely, Ann Christianson Seattle Public School Middle School Teacher & GSA Coordinator

The included letters featured rainbow-colored messages. The students were clearly given some instructions as to what to write. One letter, written in pencil, reads, “Dear Moms for Liberty, stop bullying and excluding LGBTQ+ youth and families. It hurts people that just want to love who they love and be who they are. The oppressed are always the protagonists.”

Another letter, written in black marker, reads, “Dear Moms for Liberty, stop bullying and excluding LGBTQ+ youth and families. From a Seattle Public Schools student.” Yet another letter, written in green marker, reads, “Dear Moms for Liberty, stop bullying and excluding LGBTQ+ youth and families. Please and thank you. Sincerely, a trans student, Seattle Public Schools.”

Various common slogans are also peppered throughout the letters: “Love is love,” “Say gay,” and “Gay is slay.” Rainbows, rainbow hearts, and rainbow peace signs are also shown on the letters.

Another common theme between the letters is the use of broken heart imagery with a written message: "My heart when people are homophobic."

Seattle Public Schools are spending class time indoctrinating and weaponizing your children.



The building of the Red Guard in America. pic.twitter.com/qB77Aw7Ypb — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) November 26, 2023

The Post Millennial reached out to Seattle Public Schools for comment and received the following statement:

Seattle Public Schools is dedicated to fostering welcoming, inclusive, and identity-safe environments for all our students. We firmly uphold the rights of our students, staff, and families to express their authentic selves. We take great pride in our unwavering support for LGBTQIA+ students, staff, and families, which is reflected in our policies and everyday practices.

The statement also added that the material was sent "...as an independent activity and not part of the school curriculum."

Moms for Liberty is not an anti-LGBTQ group. They are a parent rights group that, amongst other things, opposes sexually explicit materials being made available to young children in public schools. We’ve shown examples of the kind of content leftists want available to young children under the guise of LGBTQ inclusivity, and I can’t help but wonder if Ann Christianson truly believes that opposition to this material being available to young children is appropriate. The same can be asked of actor LeVar Burton, who, earlier this month, threatened Moms for Liberty with violence when he hosted the National Book Awards.

"Before we get going, are there any Moms for Liberty in the house?” Burton said during the opening ceremony. "No? Good. Then hands will not need to be thrown tonight."