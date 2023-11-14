Another Day, Another Terrifying Biden Glitch

Former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki recently posited that Donald Trump was a threat to the republic because he would prosecute his enemies, while the worst thing about Joe Biden was that he "occasionally trips over things."

Clearly, she forgot that it is actually Joe Biden who is targeting and prosecuting his political enemies (Trump, pro-life activists, concerned parents at school board meetings, etc.). But the way she minimized the severity of what is going on with Joe Biden was a ridiculous attempt at gaslighting the public.

Psaki wants us to believe that while Joe Biden may have lost some spring in his step, he’s still firing on all cylinders.

Except he’s not. We all know it, and just like Biden can’t get away with telling people the economy is the best ever, his allies can’t claim he hasn't got severe cognitive problems. Why? Because we can see for ourselves what’s happening.

On Tuesday, Biden spoke at a White House event, during which he claimed that climate change is the "ultimate threat to humanity.” Strong words when we’re on the verge of World War III, but I digress.

Like so many other speeches before it, Biden had a difficult time concentrating and speaking. Sometimes, we got a garbled mess of words that didn’t make any sense — if you could even make them out through the slurring.

Biden, heavily slurring, struggles to read his giant teleprompter pic.twitter.com/OioKzPmZEE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 14, 2023

During the speech, he also repeated the long-debunked story of his alleged past travels with Xi Jinping.

BIDEN: "I was asked by Xi Jinping years ago when we were in the Tibetan plateau..." pic.twitter.com/Buq4dG7s3X — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 14, 2023

Whether Biden believes that story or knows he is lying is up for debate. But when he attempted to explain what would define “success” for his upcoming meeting with Xi on Wednesday, he appeared confused. When he finally gathered enough brain cells to respond, his response was, well…

Biden on his upcoming meeting with Xi Jinping: "We're not trying to decouple from China" pic.twitter.com/K1rIk0BdMz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 14, 2023

Exclusively for our VIPs: No, Inflation Isn’t Going Down, No Matter What Joe Biden Says

Then there was this bizarrely angry response about the hostages in Gaza.

"Can you address the hostages directly and give them a message of hope?"



BIDEN, angrily: "Yes I can, I've been talking with the people involved every single day" pic.twitter.com/OJxWKgPQUu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 14, 2023

Of course, one of Biden’s handlers quickly whisked him away.

But, you know, according to Jen Psaki, he just trips over things occasionally.