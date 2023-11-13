JP Sears Takes Message to Kids in New Children’s Book, Calls Disney the Devil ‘In Disguise'

You’ve likely seen the hilarious viral videos of YouTuber and comedian JP Sears in which he promotes freedom, liberty, and free speech, but did you know he’s also the author of a new children’s book?

JP’s new book, "Chomp Chomp Chomp: The Snapfast Challenge," published by Brave Books, warns children about the risks of succumbing to peer pressure. So why did JP want to write a book about peer pressure?

“It's the number one message that I wish to teach my son,” Spears told PJ Media in an interview. “If I could only instill one message in him — to help him live a better life, not only as a kid, but on into his adult years — the message to instill would be this: do your own thinking, be in touch with your heart, and have the courage to let your actions be in alignment with your heart and your own thinking.”

“And when we do that,” he continued, “we're not succumbing to peer pressure. But when we succumb to peer pressure, to me, the real travesty that happens is a child is betraying their own mind. They're betraying their own heart to get temporary gratification or fit in. And of course, it's fitting in with people who — you know, it's not based on a heartfelt connection, it's based on ‘do this or we're going to reject you.’”

Through his book, JP wanted to convey to children the consequences of succumbing to peer pressure and the redemption they experience when they resist it. Sears sees that building up courage and confidence as a child is something that can benefit them their entire lives and noted how in today’s world we’re seeing adults succumbing to peer pressure.

“That's called obedience,” he said. "It's called compliance and betraying one's own thinking between one's own heart. I don't think anybody's ever going to have a truly happy life doing that. They’re not going to have rich meaning not going to have a sense of purpose. We have to be true to ourselves in order to have a shot at good happiness, meaning, and purpose."

Going from stand-up and doing YouTube videos aimed at adults to writing a children’s book is quite a change, so I asked JP how his partnership with Brave Books began. JP explained that he is honored to be working with them because he admires what Brave Books has done "for bringing good positive messaging through entertaining stories for kids.”

“It's one of those — they're creating the change we need to see in the world,” he added. “So they had reached out to me and let me know, ‘Hey, here's what we're interested in doing with you.’ And I took a look at it. And anytime I'm looking at something like, ‘Hey, is this a project I want to do?’ The number one question I have for myself is, 'Is this mission aligned? Does this help fuel the mission that I'm on?'”

“And I personally think reaching children is actually the most important part of the mission — helping awaken children to do their own thinking, follow their heart, have good morals, be freedom focused,” Sears added.

Sadly, it’s become increasingly clear that we can no longer look to long-trusted sources for quality, wholesome entertainment. Studios like Disney have been pushing leftist propaganda and LGBTQ themes in their programming, which is why we need a separate ecosystem for entertainment and publishing to provide our children with content we trust.

“The Disney I remember was like, 'Oh, that's that's a place parents could just relax and put their trust in there's going to be positive message good, wholesome messages in Disney and of course, entertaining characters,'” JP told me. “But I think something I've woken up to is realizing the old saying is true, the devil masquerades as an angel in disguise. So having warped messaging in Disney — that truly is the devil masquerading as an angel in disguise. So, times are changing.”

Indeed, they are.

JP Sears is currently on tour doing comedy shows. Click here to see if he’s coming to your neighborhood. For more about Brave Books, visit their website.