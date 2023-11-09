Even CNN Appears To Be Panicking About Joe Biden’s 2024 Chances

Joe Biden’s cheerleaders in the mainstream media have been trying desperately to accentuate the positive when it comes to 2024 election polling. At this point, however, it’s hard to see if there are any silver linings in the polls left for them to point to. Biden is already bleeding support from nonwhite voters and young voters as virtually everyone blames him and his policies for their current economic misfortunes.

It should come as no surprise that a new poll from CNN shows that Republicans have a significant “enthusiasm advantage” coming into the 2024 election.

First, I couldn’t help but laugh when described Trump’s 49%-45% lead over Joe Biden among registered voters as a “narrow" lead. How cute. But try as they will to make things sound not nearly as bad as they are, you can clearly sense the panic between the lines.

"As of now, Republican-aligned voters appear to be more motivated to vote than Democratic-aligned voters and to express significantly more intense feelings about Biden,” CNN polling director Jennifer Agiesta reported. "All told, 71% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters say they are extremely motivated to vote in next year’s presidential election vs. 61% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters. And Republicans are about 50 points likelier to strongly disapprove of Biden’s job performance (82%) than Democrats are to strongly approve (30%)."

Like other polls, CNN’s survey also found Biden losing support from key demographics of the Democrat coalition.

"Biden’s support in the poll is significantly weaker now among several groups that he previously won by wide margins and were critical to his election in 2020,” explains Agiesta. "Among voters younger than 35, 48% support Trump, 47% Biden. Political independents break 45% Trump to 41% Biden. Black voters favor Biden, 73%vs. Trump’s 23%, while Latino voters split 50% Biden to 46% Trump. And among voters of color generally, women divide 63% Biden to 31% Trump, while men split about evenly, 49% Trump to 46% Biden."

As for silver linings, this appeared to be the best Agiesta could muster: "Biden does fare better among weak disapprovers than strong disapprovers in the new poll, but he still lags behind Trump with these voters (46% Trump to 40% Biden)."

I’m sure they’re celebrating at the White House right now.

True to form, Agiesta did suggest that there’s still a year for Biden to turn things around. "Amid all of these signs of dampened enthusiasm, Biden’s campaign has argued they have a year to tout the president’s accomplishments and rally their base,” she wrote before conceding, "but the poll suggests they start at a significant disadvantage."

That’s putting it mildly.