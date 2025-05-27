Trump’s Big Beautiful Steel Deal

In just four months, President Donald Trump has reversed many of his predecessor’s bad decisions. From DEI and foreign wars to border security and energy, Trump is setting America back on the right track.

And last Friday, he upended one of Biden’s most brain-dead blunders: blocking Nippon Steel’s multibillion-dollar investment in U.S. Steel.

Biden and Trump both opposed the purchase last fall, and the former president formally blocked it in January. Trump, on the other hand, reversed course after hardball negotiations forced Nippon to increase its offer by at least $8 billion. On top of the $14.9 billion purchase, the $5,000 checks to 22,000 workers, $1.6 billion in plant upgrades, and the construction of a training center in western Pennsylvania, Nippon will also build a $4 billion plant in Pennsylvania.

The total, according to Trump, is 70,000 new jobs — some undoubtedly temporary, but many will be permanent. And none lost, all while America maintains control of a key industry.

This isn’t just coming from Trump. Nippon called the deal a “game changer,” and U.S. Steel confirmed that it will remain an American company and “will grow bigger and stronger” due to what it described as “massive investment.”

Union workers love the deal, too. Jason Zugai, vice president of the union local at one of US Steel’s Pennsylvania plants, said he was “relieved, happy, and thankful” that Trump had gotten the new deal done.

That Nippon would agree to Trump’s terms shows just how right he has been on economic issues. Despite condemnation from the usual establishment naysayers who sold out the manufacturing sector, Trump has explained his economic views as owning a “store” that everyone in the world wants to shop at. “On behalf of the American people, I own the store, and I set prices, and I'll say, if you want to shop here, this is what you have to pay,” Trump told Time magazine.

Trump took a lot of heat over those remarks, mostly from the same sort of pro-globalization “experts” who thought inflation would be “transitory.” But it turns out that some market analysts essentially agree with Trump.

“The benefits of gaining access to the growing U.S. market are enormous [for Nippon],” Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at Rakuten Securities Economic Research Institute, said.

The Nippon-U.S. Steel deal is not yet final, and many in Washington, D.C., will no doubt try to muck it up. These are the same swamp-dwellers who patted themselves on the back while American jobs, like the ones Trump just saved, got shipped to China. While working Americans were staring down pink slips, these same politicians were getting rich off of insider trading and backdoor federal contracts – including hiding gold bars for the Biden administration!

After decades of job losses in manufacturing, these politicians claimed that there was nothing anyone could do to bring good-paying blue-collar jobs back to the U.S. It seems what they really meant was that there was nothing that they were going to do to bring those jobs back.

But this is just another example of Trump doing what so many politicians have failed to do: keep his campaign promises. Americans returned Trump to the White House with the first popular vote victory by a Republican in 20 years, in part because of his promise to protect U.S. workers and stop Washington policymakers from destroying blue-collar communities.

For four years, Biden — or whoever was holding the pen and the power — sold out American leadership, liberty, security, and workers. President Trump can be forgiven for leaning in that direction, considering his preference for a “Made in America” domestic manufacturing revival. But now that he’s back in the Oval Office, it seems he can see the Nippon deal for the spectacular win that it is.

President Trump showed the world what real America-first leadership looks like, and his approval of Nippon’s billions is the outcome. Best of all, it sends a new message to foreign multinational firms: If they want to do business in America, they’re going to have to do it in a way that puts Americans first.

