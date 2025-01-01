Congressmen Don't Need a Pay Raise; They Need Their States to Provide Homes Away From Home in D.C.

Mark Tapscott | 8:09 AM on January 01, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

One of the biggest reasons that 1,500-page monstrosity of a Continuing Resolution was defeated in the House of Representatives just before Christmas was the inclusion in it of a provision that would have increased congressional pay 3.8 percent, from the present $174,000 annually to $180,600.

Advertisement

Every congressional pay raise proposal in recent decades has caused explosions of anger from constituents who see their own incomes being eaten away by the inflation, lowered productivity, decreased entrepreneurial vigor, and growing restrictions on individual freedom that Big Government always causes.

Congressional pay raise debates invariably prompt a great deal of demagoguery in the public debate, but one absolutely legitimate point that is invariably and repeatedly made by the elected official themselves is that they must shoulder the costs of maintaining two homes, one back in their state and one in the nation's capital.

That is a legitimate burden that deserves genuine consideration. But instead of continuously raising members' compensation while continuing to impose the two-homes burden, here's my modest proposal with an upside for everybody, including taxpayers and individuals elected to serve in Congress:

Why not have each state shoulder the costs of buying and maintaining a home in the national capital region for each of its elected senators and representatives? Given the costs of buying homes throughout the Washington, D.C. region, removing the necessity of a second mortgage would make a huge difference for senators and representatives, a difference far exceeding that of a 3.8 percent pay raise.

Alternatively, if officials back home don't want to be bothered with the costs of acquisition and maintenance, each state could provide a stipend to each of its senators and representatives to fund their living quarters while working on behalf of constituents in Congress.

Advertisement

If such a system were in place, over time we would see state-owned residences occupied by famous or infamous representatives and senators becoming historical landmarks. It is also likely that competition would arise among the states to see who can provide the most suitable housing for their elected officials serving on Capitol Hill.

More importantly, once relieved of the financial burden of maintaining a second home in one of the most expensive regions in the country, senators and representatives would be freed to focus more of their creative and practical skills on solving the nation's problems.

Now, combine this approach to the housing issue with a genuine and enforced ban on senators and representatives making stock market investments while in office and limit their tenure to 12 years. The result would be a more productively focused and accountable Congress, much closer to what the Founders envisioned.

A modest proposal worth thinking about.

 

Mark Tapscott

Mark Tapscott is an award-winning veteran investigative journalist who covers Congress for The Epoch Times, and the founding editor of HillFaith, the website of a Christian apologetics ministry devoted to presenting the Gospel of Jesus Christ to congressional aides in the nation’s capital.

Mark was admitted to the National Freedom of Information Act Hall of Fame class of 2006, and he was named the Conservative Journalist of the Year in 2008 by CPAC. He was a consulting editor on the Colorado Springs Gazette Pulitzer Prize-winning series “Other Than Honorable” in 2014.

Prior to his journalism career, Mark worked for President Ronald Reagan as communications director at the Republican National Committee and as Assistant Director for Public Affairs at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. He worked for a U.S. senator and two representatives prior to joining the Reagan-Bush campaign in 1980.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CONGRESS

Recommended

Terror Attack or Not a Terror Attack? At Least Ten Dead in Curious New Orleans Attack Robert Spencer
The Morning Briefing: Happy New Year to the Best Readers in the History of Everything Stephen Kruiser
Is a Constitutional Crisis Coming At Us Next Week? Robert Spencer
Wanna Know the Downside of Diversity? Look at the Prison System. Scott Pinsker
Georgia's Attorney General Takes on Fani Willis Chris Queen
Obama and Biden Just Achieved the Impossible Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Devastating: Trump Posts Video of Top Dems Saying Biden is Sharp and Energetic
Joe Biden Ends 2024 As the Year's Biggest Loser
BRAVE AND STUNNING Kamala ‘Photographic Biography’ Available Wherever Fine Literature Is Sold
Advertisement