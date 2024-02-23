Why Don't We Know Who Built the January 6 Gallows?

Among the most widely distributed images from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill is the photo of a gallows that supposedly was built for the purpose of hanging Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other congressional leaders.

That image and an accompanying audio track of rioters chanting "Hang Mike Pence, Hang Mike Pence" were repeatedly featured by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, the mainstream media, and President Joe Biden.

But why don't we know who built the gallows? Why did the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) allow the gallows to remain on the Capitol grounds even though they had multiple hours to remove it before the riot began?

Why is it that three years after the riot, the FBI has no suspects for who built the gallows even though there is a video beginning at 6:30 a.m. on January 6 of the structure being built?

Those are just some of the questions that demand answers, especially now that Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), chairman of the House Administration Committee's oversight committee, has released the results of its investigation.

“It is inconceivable that a gallows could be constructed on U.S. Capitol property and left up all day,” Loudermilk said in a statement. “These men arrived early in the morning, several hours before the rally even started or anyone had gathered, to construct the gallows platform, yet this structure was allowed to stay intact for all to see. "These actions raise more serious and troubling questions. Why didn’t the U.S. Capitol Police take down the gallows once it was seen on Capitol property, and why have the individuals never been identified? I plan to get to the bottom of this," Loudermilk added.

Here are the basic facts about the gallows, as described by the subcommittee's report:

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on January 6, 2021, a white full-size van parked north of Constitution Avenue, where three passengers unloaded a large bundle of lumber with wheels. After unloading, the group walked the bundle across Constitution Avenue and onto the grass at Union Square. They were then joined by two more people arriving by cab at the corner of 1st and C Streets NW.



Between 6:30 a.m. and 7:15 a.m., the group constructed the platform and two main pillars of the gallows, only leaving off the crossbeam. During this time, the apparent group leader along with one other person, left the group and walked down 3rd Street, heading north. They returned a few minutes later with coffee, and the entire group left the scene. Despite the leader’s distinctive clothing—he was wearing a long trench coat, long white scarf, fedora-type hat, and walking with a cane—he has never been identified publicly.



At approximately 1:00 p.m., the group of five returned to the scene and the presumed leader, now wearing a baseball cap, installed the final crossbeam and added the noose made of bright orange rope. Shortly after construction was complete, all five men left the grounds.

According to Loudermilk, the Select Committee on January 6 never reviewed the thousands of hours of videos of the riot specifically to determine who was responsible for the gallows, even though the panel did everything it could to publicize the structure with the hanging noose.

The USCP Guidelines for conducting events provide that “(t)emporary structures of any kind may not be erected on Capitol Grounds.” So why on earth did nobody in uniform walk over to the structure while it was under construction and order its removal or bring equipment to knock it down after it was completed?

Here's my best guess of the answer to that question: they weren't allowed to do so. Why do I say that? I've been dealing with USCP officers literally for decades. I know them to be great men and women dedicated to protecting every person coming and going on the Capitol grounds. I cannot imagine these people simply ignoring a hastily constructed structure intended to convey death or purposely choosing to leave it in place.

So the questions must be answered. Who built the gallows, and who decided it should not be torn down once it was up?