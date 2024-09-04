Time to bash Hamas Harris for whitewashing Islamic jihadis.
Off-topic but there's a DOJ indictment today against some folks ostensibly on the right that I've often thought of as grifters. This one is developing and, Lord knows I don't trust the Biden DOJ. But there might be some meat to this one.
Mystery solved. LOL!
*Mosquito flies in President Trump's face*— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 5, 2024
President Trump: "I hate mosquitos... we want nothing to do with them — and we want nothing to do with bad politicians that hate our country, too." pic.twitter.com/pFmHhYegem
One of the subtle benefits of being high energy: Diffuses concerns of age
I think Trump is absolutely right to note the Kamala interview was incredibly scripted. Most of the media are practically state propaganda outlets.
Forget about Sleepy Trump — this one's shot out of a cannon.
Tonight, we've got Joyful Trump. More of this and less bellyaching about the past would serve him well going forward.
Trump: “You’ve gotta vote for me even if you don’t like me” if you don’t want fracking banned.
@Paula I missed the mosquito remark too.
Kamala hates dependable energy. She wants us to go back the the dark ages — namely, no reliable electricity. She will put the lights out in America.
Trump said something about mosquitos. I was engaged elsewhere and missed whatever it was. I searched Twitter but could only come up with this gem. If anyone heard the whole thing, please lmk in the comments.
Trump slapped away that mosquito like it was a question from Jim Acosta pic.twitter.com/ptoxqiwPO3— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 20, 2020
TRUMP on Kamala's FRACKING flip-flop:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024
"She wants no fracking in Pennsylvania!"
*BOOS*
"She said it 100 times!" pic.twitter.com/DJ1iu1Tkh2
Trump is so good ad lib.
TRUMP on TIM WALZ:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024
"There's something WEIRD with that guy! He's a WEIRD guy! JD is NOT WEIRD! He's a solid rock. I happen to be a very solid rock. We're not weird. We're other things, perhaps, but we're not weird!" pic.twitter.com/zHOdh8vUfZ
Trump makes it clear he's still looking to win New Hampshire.
Trump is wasting time talking about how Biden was forced out. It’s a moot point now.
Okay, after a little struggle I’m here. I’m talking to a friend in New York who is a big Trump fan. Manhattan. This is interesting.
@catherine Do you get the feeling Tim Walz had to audition for home movies?
Trump: Kamala is “not too smart.”
The flip side is, Trump is a performer... and performers feed off an audience. He's more high-energy than before, and I'm sure the audience deserves (some) credit.
THIS.
The @EarlyVoteAction team is here at Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.— Bobby Jeffries (@BobbyJeffriesPA) September 4, 2024
Huge crowd already and the energy is electric for the Trump Town hall.
We’re determined to register voters and deliver Pennsylvania for DJT.
If you’re in the area, join us! 🇺🇸
Cc:@JondavidRLongo… pic.twitter.com/CgPQlCENcT
The Walz family supports Trump. This election season really has shaken up political loyalties. Interesting how Walzes and a Kennedy are backing Trump. It shows how dangerous Harris-Walz ticket is.
I'm not a fan of the live audience at all. This isn't supposed to be a rally.
"We're other things, perhaps, but we're not weird."
Trump is such a TV guy and laugh lines like that prove it time and again.