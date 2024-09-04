Contributor
1 min ago Catherine Salgado

Time to bash Hamas Harris for whitewashing Islamic jihadis.

Contributor
1 min ago Stephen Green

Off-topic but there's a DOJ indictment today against some folks ostensibly on the right that I've often thought of as grifters. This one is developing and, Lord knows I don't trust the Biden DOJ. But there might be some meat to this one.

Contributor
2 mins ago Stephen Kruiser

Contributor
6 mins ago Paula Bolyard

Mystery solved. LOL! 

Contributor
7 mins ago Scott Pinsker

One of the subtle benefits of being high energy: Diffuses concerns of age

Contributor
7 mins ago Catherine Salgado

Contributor
8 mins ago Scott Pinsker

Forget about Sleepy Trump — this one's shot out of a cannon.

Contributor
9 mins ago Paula Bolyard

Tonight, we've got Joyful Trump. More of this and less bellyaching about the past would serve him well going forward. 

Contributor
9 mins ago Catherine Salgado

Trump: “You’ve gotta vote for me even if you don’t like me” if you don’t want fracking banned.

Contributor
10 mins ago Stephen Green
Trump is always this weird combination of all over the place, punctuated by shrewd moments of playing HARD for Pennsylvania, where tonight's townhall is taking place. 
Contributor
10 mins ago Chris Queen

@Paula I missed the mosquito remark too.

Contributor
11 mins ago Catherine Salgado

Kamala hates dependable energy. She wants us to go back the the dark ages — namely, no reliable electricity. She will put the lights out in America.

Contributor
12 mins ago Paula Bolyard

Trump said something about mosquitos. I was engaged elsewhere and missed whatever it was. I searched Twitter but could only come up with this gem. If anyone heard the whole thing, please lmk in the comments. 

Contributor
12 mins ago Chris Queen
Contributor
12 mins ago Charlie Martin

Trump is so good ad lib.

Contributor
13 mins ago Paula Bolyard
Contributor
13 mins ago Chris Queen
Contributor
13 mins ago Matt Margolis

Trump makes it clear he's still looking to win New Hampshire.

Contributor
14 mins ago Catherine Salgado

And he lost the part every time…

Contributor
15 mins ago Kevin Downey Jr.

@catherine  Do you get the feeling Tim Walz had to audition for home movies?

Contributor
15 mins ago Matt Margolis

Trump is wasting time talking about how Biden was forced out. It’s a moot point now. 

Contributor
15 mins ago Charlie Martin

Okay, after a little struggle I’m here. I’m talking to a friend in New York who is a big Trump fan. Manhattan. This is interesting.

Contributor
15 mins ago Kevin Downey Jr.

Contributor
16 mins ago Stephen Green
And before we complain too much, rally or not, Trump is taking questions in an unscripted (albeit VERY friendly) format. 
Contributor
16 mins ago Catherine Salgado

Trump: Kamala is “not too smart.”

Contributor
17 mins ago Scott Pinsker

The flip side is, Trump is a performer... and performers feed off an audience. He's more high-energy than before, and I'm sure the audience deserves (some) credit.

Contributor
17 mins ago Stephen Green
When Harris backed out, this was pretty much guaranteed. 
Contributor
17 mins ago Matt Margolis

I'm not a fan of the live audience at all. This isn't supposed to be a rally. 

Contributor
17 mins ago Paula Bolyard

THIS. 

Contributor
17 mins ago Catherine Salgado

The Walz family supports Trump. This election season really has shaken up political loyalties. Interesting how Walzes and a Kennedy are backing Trump. It shows how dangerous Harris-Walz ticket is.

Contributor
17 mins ago Matt Margolis

Contributor
18 mins ago Stephen Green

"We're other things, perhaps, but we're not weird."

Trump is such a TV guy and laugh lines like that prove it time and again. 

