The good news is that, now that Biden is out of the race, there should be more black market uppers out there:

"May you live in interesting times" isn't really a Chinese curse, but we're seeing why it should be.

Here's a VIP column I wrote this almost a year ago: 

Reality Check—I'm Doomsday Prepping for President Harris End Times

So, the question is, does Obama want Kamala? Do the other Democrat elites want her? Or is the Joe Biden tweet endorsing Kamala a result of her jumping the gun?

Discuss: 

While it would be easy to celebrate Biden's decision to drop out, let's be honest: Trump vs. Biden was the best-case scenario for Republicans. Yes, the disarray in the Democratic Party will help Trump, but it's also possible they could put up a sane-sounding Democrat like Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan or Sen. Sherrod Brown. I've heard both names mentioned and they have one thing in common: They're both radical shape-shifters who masquerade as moderates—and people fall have been falling for it for YEARS. Before Biden fell completely down the dementia hole, that was his schtick and he used it to his advantage. The last thing Trump needs is for a phony moderate to siphon off blue-collar voters. 

There's a new narrative: we can't have a president in his 80s (aka Donald Trump at the end of his second term).

The Dems have been rigging their primaries for years, this isn't really unfamiliar territory for them.

The Spectator's Michael Simmons:

But the idea that dropping Biden will give the Democrats a better chance against Trump has weak support in the studies conducted so far. Whoever the nominee is – and it seems near certain to be Harris – the bookmakers give Trump a 67 per cent chance of taking the White House in November. So markets think that, no matter who the Democratic nominee, this race is very much Trump’s to lose.  

"Harris-??? 2024: All of the Incoherence, None of the Excuses"

IF Kamala ends up being the nominee—and that's a huge IF—she will be uniquely unprepared to run against Donald Trump. Sure, she debated Mike Pence in 2020, but Biden was the one at the top of the ticket and she was relegated to Head Cheerleader. 

I dug up a 2021 puff interview with her from Elle and found this gem: 

Harris leans toward the screen and tells me about her favorite way to greet people, learned from various cultures in Africa. “When you [are introduced] for the first time, the greeting is not ‘Pleased to meet you.’ The greeting is ‘I see you.’ I see you as a complete human being. At this moment in time, it is so critically important in our country for all people to be seen in their full selves, in a way that gives them the dignity they deserve.”

I see you, Kamala, and you're every bit as vacuous as you were in

Anti-Kamala attack ads are already out: 

The wagons should circle hard for Madame VEEP for a few days at least. 

NY Times:

The endorsement of Ms. Harris by Mr. Biden set off a flood of support from his fellow Democrats. Among them: former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and Democratic nominee in 2016; Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington, the chairwoman of the Progressive Caucus; Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, who is facing re-election in a critical presidential battleground state; and Representative Andy Kim, a New Jersey Democrat running for Senate.

Poor Jill Biden. The best laid plans of mice and rats…

Although there has been endless speculation about this, and it really picked up on Thursday night, the rollout of this news has a "winging it" feel to it. 

I'm not sure I want to drink something called a Wolf Spritzer.

So here's the thing: the White House spent years going out of its way to call it the Biden-Harris administration. In other words, this administration's failures fall on her, too.

Now he’s reporting on El Presidente’s departure 

Here's the tweet: 

I was just dozing off for a nap. :( 

I don't know why I received this press release, but here you go anyway:

Former Los Angeles Mayor and DNC Chair Antonio Villaraigosa Statement Supporting Kamala Harris for President

LOS ANGELES - Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa released the following statement today following the announcement from President Joe Biden that he will not continue in the race:

“My deepest gratitude to President Joe Biden for his lifetime of service safeguarding our Democracy, fighting for middle-class families and championing reproductive freedoms. His announcement is an incredible act of selfless patriotism. As we look to the future, we must defeat Donald Trump and his radical MAGA agenda. I strongly support Vice President Kamala Harris, and humbly ask all Democrats to unite behind VP Kamala Harris - the leader we need to move America forward.”

