The good news is that, now that Biden is out of the race, there should be more black market uppers out there:
In case you’re having a hard time keeping up with this news cycle, have no fear, things will surely slow down tomorrow when U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies on Capitol Hill.— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 21, 2024
"May you live in interesting times" isn't really a Chinese curse, but we're seeing why it should be.
Here's a VIP column I wrote this almost a year ago:
Reality Check—I'm Doomsday Prepping for President Harris End Times
So, the question is, does Obama want Kamala? Do the other Democrat elites want her? Or is the Joe Biden tweet endorsing Kamala a result of her jumping the gun?
Discuss:
A year ago, the media told us 𝕏 was dying.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 21, 2024
Today, the White House learned that their guy was stepping down from an 𝕏 post.
Wild times.
While it would be easy to celebrate Biden's decision to drop out, let's be honest: Trump vs. Biden was the best-case scenario for Republicans. Yes, the disarray in the Democratic Party will help Trump, but it's also possible they could put up a sane-sounding Democrat like Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan or Sen. Sherrod Brown. I've heard both names mentioned and they have one thing in common: They're both radical shape-shifters who masquerade as moderates—and people fall have been falling for it for YEARS. Before Biden fell completely down the dementia hole, that was his schtick and he used it to his advantage. The last thing Trump needs is for a phony moderate to siphon off blue-collar voters.
There's a new narrative: we can't have a president in his 80s (aka Donald Trump at the end of his second term).
The Dems have been rigging their primaries for years, this isn't really unfamiliar territory for them.
I’ve known Obama since 1995. We both come out of Chicago politics. I know how it works. He’s behind the campaign to dump 15 million Dem primary voters & replace Biden with his choice. Classic Chicago Democrat machine politics. Selection over election. The bosses over the people. pic.twitter.com/5ibvaX9IzP— Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) July 21, 2024
It seems absolutely politically suicidal to nominate Kamala Harris but it is also going to be the most entertaining four months of politics in my lifetime so I'll just be over here grilling.— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 21, 2024
The Spectator's Michael Simmons:
But the idea that dropping Biden will give the Democrats a better chance against Trump has weak support in the studies conducted so far. Whoever the nominee is – and it seems near certain to be Harris – the bookmakers give Trump a 67 per cent chance of taking the White House in November. So markets think that, no matter who the Democratic nominee, this race is very much Trump’s to lose.
Wow, election betting websites are quick. Biden announced his withdrawal a few minutes ago and already this: pic.twitter.com/WOpj4UaVsL— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 21, 2024
"Harris-??? 2024: All of the Incoherence, None of the Excuses"
Trump/Vance LFG!!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2024
IF Kamala ends up being the nominee—and that's a huge IF—she will be uniquely unprepared to run against Donald Trump. Sure, she debated Mike Pence in 2020, but Biden was the one at the top of the ticket and she was relegated to Head Cheerleader.
This will be the first time since 2010 that Kamala will actually have to face a Republican on a ballot.— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 21, 2024
I dug up a 2021 puff interview with her from Elle and found this gem:
Harris leans toward the screen and tells me about her favorite way to greet people, learned from various cultures in Africa. “When you [are introduced] for the first time, the greeting is not ‘Pleased to meet you.’ The greeting is ‘I see you.’ I see you as a complete human being. At this moment in time, it is so critically important in our country for all people to be seen in their full selves, in a way that gives them the dignity they deserve.”
I see you, Kamala, and you're every bit as vacuous as you were in
Anti-Kamala attack ads are already out:
Kamala was in on it. She covered up Joe's obvious mental decline. Kamala knew Joe couldn't do the job, so she did it. Look what she got done: a border invasion, runaway inflation, the American Dream dead. pic.twitter.com/H3Oyew0ug9— MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 21, 2024
The wagons should circle hard for Madame VEEP for a few days at least.
NY Times:
The endorsement of Ms. Harris by Mr. Biden set off a flood of support from his fellow Democrats. Among them: former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and Democratic nominee in 2016; Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington, the chairwoman of the Progressive Caucus; Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, who is facing re-election in a critical presidential battleground state; and Representative Andy Kim, a New Jersey Democrat running for Senate.
Poor Jill Biden. The best laid plans of mice and rats…
Joe Biden has now endorsed and fully supports his “Borders Czar” Kamala Harris to be the Democrat candidate for president.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 21, 2024
I think I will need to triple the border wall, razor wire barriers and National Guard on the border. https://t.co/1FYhuOP3vX
Kamala is inspiring young women everywhere that they too can sleep with a politician, jail black people for smoking weed, get destroyed in the primary, and still get nominated for president— Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) July 21, 2024
This is the New York Times in October of 2023. Not exactly a ringing endorsement from Democrats for Harris. pic.twitter.com/4rDsnA2yBw— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 21, 2024
Although there has been endless speculation about this, and it really picked up on Thursday night, the rollout of this news has a "winging it" feel to it.
From “cheap fake” to this was only 3 weeks. What an age we live in.— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 21, 2024
I'm not sure I want to drink something called a Wolf Spritzer.
So here's the thing: the White House spent years going out of its way to call it the Biden-Harris administration. In other words, this administration's failures fall on her, too.
Now he’s reporting on El Presidente’s departure
Here's the tweet:
Enjoying a Wolf Spritzer at El Presidente restaurant here in DC. pic.twitter.com/AXFQm7aZ14— Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) July 21, 2024
I was just dozing off for a nap. :(
I don't know why I received this press release, but here you go anyway:
Former Los Angeles Mayor and DNC Chair Antonio Villaraigosa Statement Supporting Kamala Harris for President
LOS ANGELES - Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa released the following statement today following the announcement from President Joe Biden that he will not continue in the race:
“My deepest gratitude to President Joe Biden for his lifetime of service safeguarding our Democracy, fighting for middle-class families and championing reproductive freedoms. His announcement is an incredible act of selfless patriotism. As we look to the future, we must defeat Donald Trump and his radical MAGA agenda. I strongly support Vice President Kamala Harris, and humbly ask all Democrats to unite behind VP Kamala Harris - the leader we need to move America forward.”