Somali Clan Feuds and the Minneapolis Election

We all know that on Election Day, New York City began a death spiral so steep that it will terminate in a smoking hole in Dante's Ninth Circle. Things were not looking much rosier in Minneapolis, where Omar Fateh made his own mayoral run. Fateh, an American and Minnesota state senator, with Somali parents and a socialist (of course), was running on a platform of standing up to Trump, protecting illegal immigrants, a $20/hour minimum wage, replacing some police visits with mental health crisis responders, and environmental justice, among other things.

He said he would "Work to ensure that Minneapolis remains a safe-haven for people seeking abortions and gender-affirming healthcare. Essential healthcare services like these are under attack from the Federal government." Fateh also pledged to "Increase funding to services that support housing, safety, and economic justice as LGBTQ+ and BIPOC people are some of the highest at risk for losing their housing, being over-criminalized by MPD, and being harassed by their employer."

Fateh lost to the incumbent Jacob Frey, also a die-hard Leftist.

It would appear this was not a case of Minneapolis voters suddenly having some sort of epiphany by the time they reached the ballot boxes. After all, they still re-elected an uber-progressive. But an interesting factor in Fateh's defeat was Somali clan rivalry. According to Rerum Novarum, which is an "intelligence aggregator:"

🇺🇸🇸🇴⚡️- A significant number of Somalians in Minneapolis didn't vote for ethnic Somali Mayoral candidate Omar Fateh due to Fateh being part of the Daarood clan rather than the Hawiye. These deep seeded clan wars allowed Mayor Jacob Frey to rally key community leaders from the… — Rerum Novarum // Intel, Breaking News, and Alerts (@officialrnintel) November 6, 2025

Yep, a Somali clan feud played a role in an American election. The Post Millennial explains:

Per the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA), in Somalia’s Mudug region, the Darood clan controls the northern half while the Hawiye clan controls the southern half. A separate report from the EUAA stated that between April 2023 and March 2025, there were multiple ongoing conflicts between the Darood and Hawiye and their subclans across Somalia. The report stated, "Group-belonging is important in Somalia. Against the backdrop of decades of state failure and civil war, primary solidarity lies with patrilineal relatives. For protection or gaining access to resources or the job market, most Somalis rely on support by their clan or lineage. Lineage and clan elders mediate conflicts and distribute compensations or mobilise for defence."

They do know that this is the United States, not Somalia, right? Oh well, give it time. Mamdani is just getting started, you know. All that diversity won't happen on its own. You have to expect some hiccups, minor differences of opinion, and even clan hostility before everyone settles down and feels comfortable enough to buy the world a Coke and sport their rainbow keffieyehs.

On the whole, I am not sure whether this is good news for conservatives. On one hand, Minneapolis rejected Temu Mamdani; on the other hand, the city still has the same Lefty mayor it started with. If there is a silver lining, or a plot twist, if you will, Ilhan Omar is a member of the Daarood clan, and it looks like she may be next on the Hawiye's list and could even face a primary. Okay, so maybe it isn't a silver lining, but it is hilarious in its own way.

If nothing else, this will go down in Left-Wing History as the moment where cancel culture entered into a renaissance, reached its pinnacle, and broke new ground. Not only did the Left manage to cancel itself, but it did so by invoking centuries-old African tribal feuds. If nothing else, that's gotta be a first, right?

Political divisions are nothing new; as a PJ Media reader, you are well aware of that. The tribe on the reservation on which I lived for a time is divided into bands, each with its own representatives on the business committee. It is not a novel concept for people to bring their prejudices and divisions with them when they move from one country to another.

While the story out of Minneapolis is weird and somewhat amusing in its own Rod Serling-esque way, it is also a cautionary tale about what to expect as this century continues.

Clan rivalries may well have affected the outcome of the mayoral race in a major American city, and there is a chance that this trend may spread. Interesting, isn't it? The way people who don't want values imposed on them are ready to impose their values and even the results of their old-country feuds on everyone else.



