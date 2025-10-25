The Fight to Deport Mamdani May Fizzle

It’s bad for my blood pressure, but I sometimes listen to Glenn Beck while going about my morning routine. It’s a habit I am trying to break, since there is only so much doom, gloom, and moralizing one man can take before deciding to fill up the tub and take a nice, calming bath with the toaster oven.

Advertisement

Beck is known for mixing his Christianity with politics, touting the idea that faith and adherence to Christ’s teachings are the keys to rescuing the country. And that is an admirable worldview. Beck also touts maintaining the vision of the Founding Fathers and strictly following the Constitution. Again, these are perfectly normal conservative viewpoints. And they make sense to Beck’s listeners, the majority of whom are in an older age bracket and who likely agree with his opinions. However, preaching to the choir is not a strategy for victory, and the opponents of conservatism, or even those who find themselves politically in the middle, do not care one whit about Jesus, Christianity, the Founding Fathers, or the Constitution. In fact, it is a safe bet to assume that most people on the left view all of those things as barriers to progress.

When AOC was running for Congress, some GOP oppo-research guys unearthed video of her dancing on a rooftop. “Aha!” they thought, “this will show the world exactly how un-serious this person is and why she should not hold such an important office!” What they failed to factor into the equation was that AOC’s base would probably think that a video of her dancing on a rooftop was pretty cool, making her exactly the kind of person they would want in public office.

Advertisement

So the reader will understand if I was not too impressed with this headline from the New York Post today: “House Republicans want to strip Zohran Mamdani of citizenship, possibly deport NYC mayoral frontrunner over form omissions.”

According to the story, Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) wants a DOJ probe of Mamdani for potential citizenship violations and, if possible, show him to the border. Fine wants reviews of all naturalizations from 30 years forward, and also targeted Ilhan Omar. He told the Post, “I know that there’s a lot of us that are very, very concerned about the enemy within – people who have come to this country to become citizens, to destroy it.”

Tennessee’s Andy Ogles is on board, and is also pushing for a Mamdani probe. He called Mamdani an “anti-Semitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York.” The Post had an Ogles quote from Newsmax:

In 2018, when he was naturalized, he failed to disclose some of the things that he had been doing, one of which was joining the [Democratic] Socialists of America. That’s a communist organization which, quite frankly, at that time, would have disqualified him from becoming a United States citizen.

Then there is Mamdani’s support of the Holy Land Five, and his photo with Siraj Wahhaj.

The Post said that the Justice Department has not ruled out a probe.

Advertisement

Mamdani has made his stances clear on everything. He may cheekily try to dance around his true nature, but no one is buying it. He means everything he says — and everything he has not said — at least in public. The problem is that even if the DOJ turned up serious dirt on Mamdani, it would not affect his supporters, his base, or his MSM coverage in the slightest. His base, his donors, and those who have his back already hate ICE, want to free Palestine, and think the Constitution is a document designed solely to support its rich, white, racist, misogynistic, Christo-fascistic framers and their present-day heirs. As the Post noted: “Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.), who represents Dearborn Heights, which contains a large Muslim population, called for Ogles to be censured over his posts.”

If Mamdani wants to shred the Constitution, expel Christianity, and promote socialism in the Big Apple, that’s fine with the left, because that is what its members want, too – even the ones who won’t say it out loud. If they have any problem with Mamdani, it is that he is tipping the left’s hand and making leftists look bad to the normies. Otherwise, Mamdani is precisely what many of them have been looking for in a candidate. Any move on the part of the DOJ or House Republicans to pry him out of the nation will be met with protests, lawsuits, and whatever else the left can muster.

Advertisement

I’m not saying that is right, but I am saying that’s how it is.

A few weeks ago, I interviewed Brandon Straka. Straka and his team have been valiantly waging a war to defeat Mamdani, but there is a very good chance that he will be moving into Gracie Mansion when the dust settles. Straka knows this, and said that even if Mamdani gets the “W,” the fight is far from over, and he will gird up his loins for the following day. He commented, “Bit by bit, we will win this war.”

We didn’t get into this mess overnight, and we won’t get out of it in one, two, three, or even four elections. There won’t be a sweeping win to end all wins. It’s going to be more like island hopping in the Pacific Theater in World War II. It’s going to be one grueling, painful fight at a time.

Unlock fearless journalism and unfiltered commentary with a PJ Media VIP membership. Get exclusive access to in-depth analysis, ad-free browsing, and members-only podcasts from your favorite conservative voices. Join today and support independent media that speaks the truth without apology. Click here and use promo code FIGHT for a 60% discount.