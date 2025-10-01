Notes From the Front Lines: My Conversation With Brandon Straka

With government funding and the usual host of annoying and perilous news stories making the daily rounds, I thought I might take a moment to highlight a conversation I had this week with Brandon Straka, founder and leader of the # WalkAway campaign. At the moment, Straka is one of the grassroots people trying to ensure that Zohran Mamdani does not become the next mayor of New York City. He’s talking to people and holding rallies. Initially, I reached out to him for a comment on another piece I was writing, but he had a full calendar at the time.

Advertisement

On the face of it, Mamdani is the favorite to take the race, and he is certainly enjoying his fair share of media attention. Eric Adams has bowed out, Andrew Cuomo is still in (although not within striking distance), while Sliwa is hanging on. Some have prognosticated that should Sliwa drop out, Cuomo might have a better chance. But Straka is not waiting to see what the tea leaves say. He’s out on the streets, talking to people, and trying to change minds. Straka contends that the race will ultimately be a two-candidate affair, and that, despite the hype, Mamdani does not have the numbers he needs for the win:

I also think that any polling right now that is suggesting that Adams dropping out is favorable to Mamdani, I really question that greatly, because my gut instinct is telling me that he's tapped out his support base. I don't think that he's going to be able to get the numbers that, typically, most of the candidates who win New York City mayoral elections get. I think that if we can coalesce behind one candidate, I absolutely think that he can and will be defeated. But I think even if nobody drops out of the race, I think there are scenarios in which, if we can drive, you know, pretty record high voter turnout, I just don't think that he has the numbers.

Advertisement

Straka believes that, in the end, there will be Republicans who vote for Cuomo over Mamdani, but is skeptical that moderates or Democrats will cross the line for Sliwa. Straka concedes that Mamdani, for all of his socialist leanings and impossible ideas, has hit a nerve with many New Yorkers:

I think the one thing Mamdani has done really right is that he's correctly identified the issues and the pain points that many New Yorkers who want to see change and feel relief are feeling. And we haven't heard a lot of great proposals or policies or plans from the other candidates about how to address these things, like rent costs that are exorbitantly high, or the unaffordable cost of living, groceries, things like that. The problem is that Mamdani’s policies are not going to work, and, in fact, they're going to take the problems that exist and exacerbate them and make them worse. So we're hearing from a lot of people who have very legitimate disgruntlements.

Straka notes that Mamdani rose to his candidacy on the votes of Gen Z during the primary. These individuals may be concerned about rent and grocery prices, as well as whether they will ever be able to pay off student loan debt and possibly buy a home. But he said that in his conversations with them, many in Gen Z identify with Mamdani’s anti-Israel stance. The situation in Gaza is what concerns them the most, despite the laundry list of woes afflicting the Big Apple:

Advertisement

What we've been trying to tell these young people is that, you know, he's not running for mayor of Israel or mayor of Gaza. So they should. They would be better suited to redirect their concern and their compassion to children and struggling people right here in New York City, rather than being so concerned with what's happening in Gaza… So when we're trying to tell them, like, look, turn your compassion to your own fellow citizens right here in America and in New York City, and the concerns of a lot of disadvantaged and underprivileged people right here in New York, and it seems to be a concept that they've never even thought of before.

Straka added that in the big picture, Gen Z will not be the primary driver during the general election. He said that other demographics in the city might be in the midst of their own “walkaway” moment. He explained that the Jewish community in New York has typically voted Democrat at a rate of 75% to 85%, but those over the age of 30 are terrified of Mamdani’s policies, rhetoric, and anti-Israel positions. Straka thinks that Mamdani may be coming across as anti-Israel and anti-Semitic, whether he intends to or not. Jews under 30 may feel the need to follow their peers in anti-Israel sentiments.

For the most part, Straka says that his rallies and discussions seem to be fruitful. While some he has talked to have remained resolute in the support of Mamdani, most have been willing to give Straka’s message some thought.

Advertisement

Until November, New Yorkers will just have to try to enjoy some antacid as a shot and/or a chaser. But even if the New Year sees Mamdani moving into Gracie Mansion, Straka will continue to fight on, concluding our conversation with “Bit by bit, we will win this war.”

The Schumer Shutdown continues. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this. Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.