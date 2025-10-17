Forget 'No Kings.' How About No Celebrities?

Admittedly, I don’t have the time or the resources to grind out content like I used to. However, when I do have the time, I use Breitbart as a last resort for story ideas. This is mainly because Breitbart writers seem to relish the idea that we need to see what the latest has-beens, almost-was, or never-was celebrities have to say on any given subject.

Honestly, have we nothing better to do with our time than swim through a crush of articles about people who are less self-aware, or unaware of their surroundings, than the average softshell crab? The list is long, including Bruce Springsteen, who became one of the elitists he used to bitch about in his songs, and a whole host of other B-Y list famous people desperately clinging to, or searching for 15 minutes of fame. Must we continue to be barraged by a cast of morons who feel that they have not attained, or, for that matter, miss the opulence and public attention they once had, or feel that they are due?

Recently, Joy Behar opined that conservatives are too frightened of the Algonquin Roundtable that is The View to make an appearance.

Joy Behar says Republicans are afraid to come on The View. This is a lie. I’m happy to come by for a visit. @BuckSexton is too. Where is our invite? Look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/72ZBykAfRI — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 15, 2025

What a load. Riley Gaines has tried to be a guest on The View. Ben Shapiro has said he would love to join the harpies for a segment. The response? Crickets. I suspect that most conservatives have seen enough of these people to know that an appearance on The View would be a colossal waste of time and energy. I could sit our Goldendoodle and German Shorthair Pointer down and read to them from a textbook on quantum physics and get a more cogent response than trying to indulge that panel of MENSA wannabes in an exchange of ideas.

But they believe they are relevant, as do the network execs, and whatever wayward tourists who were coerced into joining the studio audience under the impression that they would be on TV.

For some reason that escapes even me, I visited the Fox News website this afternoon. Fox has become MSM-Lite, which has me wondering why the Left continues to complain about it. Because we are headed into the weekend and Fox’s B Team is taking the helm for the next two days, I was treated to a rehash of faux country singer Bryan Andrews’ disdain for ICE and all things that may faintly smell of conservatism:

And the worst part is, I got to watch some of y’all cheering it on like you’re watching a f***ing football game? And then the cherry on top of it all, I gotta sit here and listen to y’all call yourselves Christians? Bulls**t. You don’t get to call yourself a Christian and advocate and f***ing laugh when families are torn apart outside of courthouses of people trying to come here the right ways. You don’t get to call yourself a Christian and then think it’s OK that that highest court in the f***ing land just gave a green light to ICE agents to be able to f***ing target people just because they are brown or speaking Spanish.

There may be a carve-out for people who wish to go through the necessary work to become citizens. That is worth discussing. What this ersatz country pop star fails to realize is that ICE is rounding up pedophiles, human traffickers, drug traffickers, and gang members.

What this narcissist, his fellow leftover celebs, and the half-wits who will be taking to the streets this weekend are ignoring is that in their obtuse self-aggrandizement and orgy of egoism, they are lending their approval to the following;

Rape trees filled with the underwear of women whom coyotes assaulted.

Dead and damaged women whom illegal immigrants attacked and raped.

The number of American citizens who must go without those things that their civic governments, which favor the voting power of illegals (see Chicago), promised them.

Places like the apartment complex in Aurora, Colo., where South American gangs overran and placed the lives of American citizens at risk.

The influx of deadly drugs into the country.

The workers who labor “under the table” for inadequate wages and who must continue to work, even without the benefits of Workers’ Compensation, because they know their “employers” can replace them with a single visit to Home Depot. “Oh, you injured yourself on the job? What are you gonna do? File for benefits? Shut up and get back on the other end of that 4X6.”

And finally, the children who have gone missing by the thousands. Some have been trafficked into labor, others barely survived while their “sponsors” collected money or other benefits. And then there are those sold into the sex trade to be used by perverts, or perhaps ogled by self-pleasuring mouth-breathers on the internet, at the very least. Some have simply disappeared.

What Andrews, his cohorts, and the protesters refuse to admit is that all of these people have become collateral damage in the pursuit of relevance and social credit. ICE has a messy job to do, and extracting the wheat from the chaff is not going to be easy. But Andrews and his fellow travelers are effectively saying that they approve of all of those crimes against humanity so that they can feel vindicated and good about themselves.

All of those victims, including the children who have been abused, are “acceptable losses” so long as Andrews and his ilk can wallow in their narcissistic tar pits. They are perfectly comfortable if someone else is abused or victimized, if they feel affirmed, get a warm fuzzy, or make a buck. After all, the struggles of real people will never reach their doorsteps. Or so they would like to believe.

When all is said and done, we can argue about shutting down the government, socialism, and other ancillary issues. The fact remains that the bullet list above is something that the Left has given a nod of approval to, whether it chooses to acknowledge it or not. The question which Andrews and his fellow Leftists must be made to finally answer is, do they approve of the exploitation and victimization of other human beings or not?

