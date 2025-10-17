Weekend Parting Shot: It Never Ends

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well.

I was hoping that a vacation would recharge the batteries and restore me to my former level of productivity. It’s amazing how much work piles up when you take a few days off, and how the news continues to be, well, the news. After my first day back, I was tempted to head back up north, find a grizzly den, and tell the bear to move over since I would be bunking with him until spring.

Are they still on about this stuff?

The left’s Nazi fetish knows no bounds. The twisted irony of that obsession is that the left has done its level best to emulate the very ideology it claims to oppose. But that’s Progressive logic for you.

Because “Nazi” has become the collectivists’ collective word for anything they don’t like, it did not take long for its acolytes to begin finding evidence of Nazism in places no one who has a modicum of a life would ever bother to look.

Exhibit A:

(Warning: language)

The fact this have 400k likes proves our society is DOOMED pic.twitter.com/LM0U06mfQy — Leo (@Swiftsbeatle13) October 15, 2025

First of all, the term “microaggressions” should be relegated to the same status a “righteous,” “rad,” Furbies, and pet rocks. Let’s just get that clear straight outta the gate. If you’re still saying “microaggressions,” you need to find Doc Brown and his DeLorean and go back a few years to when all of the cool kids were using that word.

She’s in the “business of listening to black women"? Oh, dear, isn’t that what the left calls a “white savior complex”? Well, her heart is in the right place, even if her head is located a bit lower in her anatomy. Preach, sister!

But let’s get to the weird heart of the matter: Taylor Swift’s racist and Nazi dog whistles in her music and merch. I have eclectic musical tastes, ranging from jazz to blues to classical, and, on occasion, sea chanteys (hey, don’t judge). I don’t listen to Swift, but I have been exposed to her enough to know that Swift may be a vapid, narcissistic pop music product, but if she’s a Nazi, I’m Abbie Hoffman. Swift has come out in favor of abortion rights and supported Kamala for president. I guess Swift is still one or two struggle sessions away from diplomatic immunity.

As for the lightning bolts, well, if one really wants to stretch to the point of injuring a hamstring, one could say that the lightning bolts bear some resemblance to the stylized SS sigil. But that's a reach. The less said about the poster’s obsession with the number 8 and the letter H, the better. I’m writing this at 10:20 AM local time, and it is way too early for a crazy person-induced migraine. Besides, how many ways can you portray a lightning bolt? A commenter on another site wryly asked what the poster's allegation says about poor Harry Potter. Someone better tell Daniel Radcliffe, who made serious bank portraying “the boy who lived” and then pilloried J.K. Rowling as a TERF.

Then there is the matter of the pendant. Anyone who has done any research on the Second World War or the Third Reich will see that it is not an Iron Cross. It’s not even remotely close to an Iron Cross. If that is her line of thinking, we could say that the necklace the poster is wearing resembles an Iron Cross. I mean, if we’re going to go there, let’s really go there, sports fans.

This woman should see if Candace Owens needs a research assistant.

Of course, the powers that be do not want people actually researching the history of anti-Semitism or Nazism, lest they begin to ask questions to which there are no approved answers. Stupid people are more malleable than those who can form cogent thoughts. On a darker note, reducing the words “Nazi” and “Hitler” to ad hominem slurs leads to things like the recent issue involving the Young Republicans in Kansas. Once words become volleyballs, all bets are off.

The old saying goes, “If all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.” Well, if all you have is Progressivism, everyone looks like a Nazi. As I understand it, the OP took the post down. That may be because by some miracle, she might have realized that she wandered into the Bermuda Triangle of critical thinking. It’s more likely she needed to go pick up her mask and her pre-printed sign for her local “No Kings” march tomorrow, during which she will advocate for overthrowing a perceived dictatorship in favor of the dictatorship she prefers.

At least she doesn't have a nose ring.

At any rate, I’m headed back to Yellowstone with a sleeping bag. I’ve had enough, already. If I don’t get mauled by a grizzly, I’ll see you in the spring.

Wine recommendation

Because… well, I’m kind of out of reasons at this point.

While on vacation, I picked up this bottle of 2023 Terrazas De Los Andes Reserva Malbec:





At around $20-$30, give or take, this is a bit more expensive than the wine I usually review. Make no mistake, this is definitely a table wine, although you can get away with drinking it on its own. It skews slightly to the lower side for tannins and dryness, with medium acidity. It has a nice, full body with a good bouquet.

While there is the presence of red and dark fruits, this wine has a strong presence of oak, wood smoke, tobacco, and chocolate, making it a nice alternative to some of the reds that tend toward a cherry or blackberry flavor. There is also a hint of leather that makes this wine stand out. Try matching it up with some nice lamb chops for the best results.

That’s it for me. Have a great weekend, and I’ll see you next time.

That's it for me. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time.