Weekend Parting Shot: Free Advice Is Worth What You Pay for It

Grappling with reality

As Matt noted earlier, the Democrats are coping with historically and abysmally low numbers when it comes to their popularity. Newsweek is reporting that Gen Z is shifting left again, but then again, it’s Newsweek we’re talking about here.

Be that as it may, at least one Democrat politician is, as the tired, old, hackneyed phrase goes, “saying the quiet part out loud.” The Daily Caller notes that Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware was taping a segment of “The Conversation” and had this to say about voters’ perception of the party:

I think voters feel like Democrats have sort of been a**holes to them. And I do think that a voter asks two questions when they’re considering who to vote for. The first question is, does this candidate, does this party like me? And by extension, do they respect me, do they care for me? But do they like me? If you can’t answer that first question to a voter’s satisfaction, they won’t even get to the second question, which is, what does this party think, what does this candidate think? And I think we’ve lost that first question. I do think that we have to basically create a tent that is united on three fundamental principles. One is, working people need more support and help. Two, democracy and freedom are good. And three, we’re not gonna be a**holes to voters.

Yup, don’t be a**holes. That’s a good start. It’s not the entire equation, but at least McBride has enough self-awareness to admit the party has a problem. That, of course, is the first step to getting better, or healing… or something.

You may remember McBride as the trans person who was at the center of the Capitol ladies’ room issue. Despite that, McBride noted that the Dems have a problem with loudly shaming and calling those with whom they disagree bigots, which reflects poorly on the party.

McBride has a point.

For example, recently, some blonde chick made a commercial in which she was wearing jeans. Normally, people would have said “Oh, a jeans commercial,” and gone on with their day. But no. Hundreds of malcontents had to have hundreds of come-aparts over an ad. A pretty dull ad, at that. Why? Because those on the Left can’t stand it if they miss a chance to protest, whine, cry, b***h, complain, emote, boycott, kvetch, keen, carp, hold forth, scream, virtue signal, dox, blame, accuse, or melt down. You know, ladies, you can actually drive those cars, to, oh, say, a job interview, not just sit in them and make your case for psychiatric evaluation.

(Warning: NSFW. And for the love of God, turn the volume down.)

Make Asylums Great Again pic.twitter.com/bDn3xLi6Ch — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 31, 2025

Liberal Woman wants to know what MAGA men find attractive so that she can wear the complete OPPOSITE. pic.twitter.com/PZycrWpJNO — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) July 31, 2025

It’s boring and one of a constellation of reasons why I just couldn’t be a Democrat anymore.

Wine recommendation

Because I want to raise a glass to the one shirt I bought at American Eagle a year ago.

So last week, a troll with 20 years of experience in wine took me to task for my reviews. I’ve never done these as an expert; I’ve just done them for fun. Not everyone, including me, is a wine expert, and let’s face it, you can only write about the world going to hell for so long. But if it makes you feel good, rock on. Maybe you can make a video in your car.

ANYWAY, meet the 2023 New Zealand Kim Crawford Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc.





I’ve never seen a wine with a calorie count on the label before. But since I tend to grab them off the racks at random, I thought, “Oh, why not?”

First of all, it’s Illuminate, not Illuminati, so everyone, just cool your jets. This was a pleasant surprise on a warm Utah night. I suggest chilling it, and Mrs. Brown had her glass with a lovely raspberry tart we got at a great out-of-the-way Italian joint last night. The chef suggested pairing it with champagne, but this is Utah, and the liquor stores were all closed by the time we were done eating.

There is nothing particularly outstanding about it, but it is an enjoyable little Sauvignon Blanc. It comes across as much crisper than many SBs I’ve had, with good citrus notes and a decent finish. According to the winery, the low caloric count comes from “Spinning Cone” technology, which I could not be bothered to research. It may run you in the neighborhood of $18 to drive it off the lot, and it pairs well with the usual seafood, but it went nicely with a charcuterie board and a nice little blaze in the fire pit last night.

That’s it for me. Have a great weekend, and I’ll see you next time.

