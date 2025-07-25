Weekend Parting Shot: The Agony of Defeat

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well.

I finally got out of mowing the grass this weekend because the lawnmower is dead. So instead of pushing it, I’ll spend Saturday taking it apart and effecting repairs. I’m not too worried; every time I have to do that, there are fewer and fewer parts left over, so I’m definitely getting better at it.

Advertisement

“Spanning the globe, to bring you the constant variety of sport…”

If you recognize that line, you are at least as old as I am. I was never an outstanding athlete, so naturally, during my radio career, I developed an affinity for sports writing. I am told that those who can’t do, write. You can read more about that here. I was a huge sports fan for much of my bachelorhood, but by the time I met Mrs. Brown, my involvement mainly had shifted to watching “Pardon the Interruption” over a draft beer at the corner bar after work. Of course, that was back when ESPN was still a thing.

When writing news, sports or otherwise, it’s essential to get the terminology and the basic facts right. It doesn’t take too many missteps for your listeners or readers to lose all faith in you (No, the infield fly rule doesn’t count).

Perhaps Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) should keep that in mind. She was delivering some sort of inspiring speech when she made this bold sports prediction:

"The Detroit Lions are going to win the national championship AND Super Bowl."



Can confirm Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin does NOT know ball.



pic.twitter.com/QlbqyOFAPZ — OutKick (@Outkick) July 23, 2025

The National Championship AND the Super Bowl? Don’t I feel foolish? I had the Lions picked to win the Super Bowl and the Masters’ Tournament in the office pool.

Look, I’m from Ohio and technically a sworn enemy of the Wolverine State, but to my Michigan readers, you have my sympathy. My advice to you is to turn off the internet and watch some old game tapes of U of M under Bo Schembechler. Of course, the senator’s prediction kind of puts a whole new spin on “Go Blue,” huh?

Advertisement

Speaking of boneheaded sports moves, Outkick notes that the marketing gurus at Gatorade were asked to use Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and Sophie Cunningham in a promotion drive for the drink. Given the way Clark has been slapped around, I would have thought Everlast would have been a better choice for the WNBA, but that’s another story.

At any rate, in an effort to support the movement to empower women in sports, the PR boys at Gatorade put up a brick:

I don’t think Gatorade & the WNBA fully thought this marketing campaign through 😆 pic.twitter.com/7AwytPaI6r — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 24, 2025

So the WNBA has trad wives? Who knew? Oh well, once they all retire, they can put out videos about feeding chickens and making sourdough bread.

Wine recommendation:

Because you’re going to need a chaser for all that Gatorade.

This time around, I opted for the 2022 Pacific Redwood Organic Syrah.

What makes a wine organic? Well, in a nutshell (or grape skin), organic simply means that no preservatives or chemicals are used and “no sulfites, acid or sugar adjustments or tannin additions.” At least according to the winery. It is also listed as “vegan-friendly.” I don’t have the time to sort out what vegan wine is.

Priced anywhere between $14 and $16, this is not a bad little wine, but I found it a little “heavy” for my taste. It has decent strength and dryness, as well as good acidity and tannins, but for some reason, it just didn't hit for me.

Advertisement

That doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy it if you are a Syrah fan. Aside from the blackberry, dark fruit, and strong cherry flavors, you should be able to pick up a fair amount of wood smoke, leather, and a decent helping of cocoa. There is also an interesting cedar accent.

Reviewers suggest pairing it with chocolate, cheese, or grilled vegetables. I found that this vegan-friendly wine matched up okay with a medium-rare steak.

That’s it for me. Have a great weekend, and I’ll see you next time.

If you plan to be active this weekend, be sure to drink some Gatorade, especially while you are cooking. And if you haven't already done so, take a few minutes to click here to become a VIP member. You won't go to the Super Bowl or the National Championship, but your membership will pay for itself before you know it. Make sure to use promo code FIGHT for 60% off.