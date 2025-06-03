UK Labour Party Floats Digital ID to Monitor Illegal Immigrants

"Never let a crisis go to waste."

Man, have we gotten way too much mileage out of that phrase over the years. That might not have been the case if it didn't pop up when we most expect it. Ditto "Orwellian." But I'll get to that in a moment.

Aside from reruns of "The X Files," I am not much of a conspiracy theory fan. Even when I listen to America's Official Prophet of Doom, Glenn Beck, I always wonder, "Which is it? Are we destined for destruction or not? Do we hide under the bed or call Beck's real estate company?" I guess you gotta build that bunker somewhere. That said, every so often, a story comes up that can make the most hardened skeptic say, "Hold up, let's just tap the brakes here for a second."

It's not exactly an INTERPOL-level secret that Britain is careening toward chaos when it comes to controlling illegal immigration and personal freedom. It's six-to-five-and-pick 'em as to which one will completely crater first. But let's go with illegal immigration. The country has been rocked with such an influx of interlopers that safety and even national identity are quickly dying by the wayside. Just to name two things.

Labour to the rescue! GB News reports that Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told the Home Affairs Committee that the Labour Party has a plan to find out who is in the country and/or working here illegally.

That would be digital ID.

According to the outlet, Cooper commented:

We are particularly looking at how we have digital ID for everyone coming to the UK...We want to have a digital service linked to e-visas and linked to our border management process to be able to determine whether an individual is in or out of the UK, whether they have let at the point at which their visa expires or whether they are overstaying and immigration enforcement action is needed. We also want to ensure e-visas can effectively be used as a way of having that digital ID around the ability to work, to be here lawfully.

Some critics have called it a desperate attempt to get a handle on the rapidly decaying migrant situation. Britain's Big Brother Watch called the idea "Orwellian" and has praised none other than Winston Churchill for kicking a contemporary iteration to the curb in 1952. The idea has always been unpopular with Britons.

The notion was most recently a Tony Blair-era idea. It resurfaced in April when 40 Labour MPs published an open letter touting digital ID as a solution for dealing with "off the books" employment.

Britons have every right and responsibility to be opposed to the concept. As it stands right now, at least one woman in the UK has been jailed for voicing her opinion. There are probably more, but I haven't been watching the headlines. And while the idea may be pitched as a way to curb the illegal immigrant problem, no sane adult believes for a minute that it would stay confined to illegal immigrants. In a country that, sadly enough, is governed by a party obsessed with covering its own mistakes and advancing an agenda by cracking down on "infringements" by its native population, it would be hours, if not nanoseconds, before every man, woman, child, cat, dog, and parakeet was suddenly required to have digital ID. Under the guise of national security, "security" will become so tight that the average person won't even be able to discuss cricket scores during a men's room stop without the government listening. If we are going to be honest, Labour and its counterparts around the globe have been interested in digital ID for years. This is the excuse they've been looking for.

