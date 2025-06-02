Can Britain Be Saved? NHS Wants Trans People to Have Extra Breaks at Work

Normally, I don’t write or keep an eye on the news on weekends, as that time is reserved for Mrs. Brown and often involves a significant amount of manual labor in the yard. Usually, I would save something like this for the Weekend Parting Shot, but I didn’t want to wait that long.

The UK is in no small amount of trouble these days. It would appear that blasphemy laws have been revived. The cops will come to your door to drag you off to Room 101 for some personal time with O’Brien if you so much as drop an opinion on social media. People who silently pray near abortion clinics could also find themselves in hot water. The leaders have performed an impressive series of gymnastics to avoid the obvious factors in grooming gangs while hiking taxes and simultaneously coming up with innovative amenities for immigrants. Some people are openly discussing the possibility of civil war.

However, while Britons are down, they are by no means out. The country that brought us the Magna Carta, the defeat of the French at Agincourt, William Wilberforce, a starring role in the victory at Waterloo, Churchill, Dunkirk, The Battle of Britain, “Fawlty Towers,” “Red Dwarf,” and Monty Python still has some life left in it.

I make it a point to follow GB News. No outlet or writer is perfect, but GB News manages to make its presence known in the latest “Battle of Britain.” The network has a Friday segment called “Tomorrow’s Papers Today.” In the clip below, the anchors take some time to dissect an idea floated by the NHS Trust (you know, the people who managed to turn a visit to the emergency room for chest pains into a trip to renew your driver’s license) to allow trans people extra time on the job to adjust the straps, belts, undergarments, or tape, that permit them to assume the form of the sex they currently believe themselves to be. The presenters get a little salty, but depending on your level of sensitivity, this may be just what you need for your Monday:

Give trans staff extra breaks to adjust underwear, NHS trust suggested 🗞️



Extra breaks during shifts to 'bind breast' and 'tuck genitals'. Why is this a priority in a health service that can’t keep patients alive?@CressidaWetton, @LeoKearse and @NJDixon react to the Telegraph. pic.twitter.com/LU7vNOr5Qs — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 30, 2025

The beauty of the segment is not just that it takes aim at a bureaucratic class that occasionally belches ideas like these to remind the public that it is still around and bludgeons people with rules. And it isn't just lampooning the people who think that everyone else's purpose in life is to memorize their pronouns. Rather, it is the attack on tyranny that is not done with a gun, a bomb, a protest, or even an angry column on a website.

Those who fancy themselves our masters take themselves very seriously. And that is why ridiculing them and denying them the dignity they demand is so important. It reminds them that not only are they not above ridicule or criticism, but despite their tactics, they are not the statesmen they believe themselves to be, and history will not remember them kindly.

As long as we can laugh, we still have time.

